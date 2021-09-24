scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 24, 2021
MUST READ

Try this simple experiment to test colour adulteration in green peas

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India suggested a test to check if the green peas you are consuming are adulterated with artificial colour

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 24, 2021 1:20:50 pm
green peasPeas are rich in vitamins and minerals. (Source: pixabay)

Green peas are not just tasty, they come with several health benefits. Rich in nutrients, especially phytonutrients, lutein and zeaxanthin and a host of vitamins (A, B, C, E and K), they are also rich in fibre, low in fat and have no cholesterol.

As healthy as green peas are, they can sometimes be adulterated with artificial colour. So, before you consume peas, how about trying a simple experiment to test adulteration?

FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) suggested this simple method to test colour adulteration in green peas:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Add some green peas in a transparent glass.
*Add water to the glass. Mix well and wait for half an hour.
*Unadulterated green peas do not leave any colour whereas the water turns green in case of adulteration.

Also Read |Is your turmeric adulterated with artificial colour?

Watch how to do it:

Try this experiment the next time you buy green peas.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show was a star-studded affair; here’s a quick roundup

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 24: Latest News

Advertisement
X