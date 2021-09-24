Try this simple experiment to test colour adulteration in green peas

Green peas are not just tasty, they come with several health benefits. Rich in nutrients, especially phytonutrients, lutein and zeaxanthin and a host of vitamins (A, B, C, E and K), they are also rich in fibre, low in fat and have no cholesterol.

As healthy as green peas are, they can sometimes be adulterated with artificial colour. So, before you consume peas, how about trying a simple experiment to test adulteration?

FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) suggested this simple method to test colour adulteration in green peas:

*Add some green peas in a transparent glass.

*Add water to the glass. Mix well and wait for half an hour.

*Unadulterated green peas do not leave any colour whereas the water turns green in case of adulteration.

Watch how to do it:

Try this experiment the next time you buy green peas.

