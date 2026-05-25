FSSAI issues advisory on how to store vegetables this summer: ‘Keep them fresh, safe…’

India’s food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has issued an advisory on storing vegetables this summer to keep them fresh, safe, and nutritious. “Don’t let the summer heat spoil your vegetables! The right storage habits can keep them fresh, safe, and nutritious for longer,” it read in a post on its official X account.

It listed the following measures:

Clean and dry green leafy vegetables properly

Wrap in a clean paper towel (avoid newspaper)

Store in net or perforated bags so that they can breathe

“Start with smart storage,” it read.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.