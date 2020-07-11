These seasonal fruits will keep you healthy during the monsoon

Seasonal fruits help aid digestion, metabolism and general health. (Photo: Getty Images) Seasonal fruits help aid digestion, metabolism and general health. (Photo: Getty Images)

Monsoon is the season when one tends to consume oilier and spicier food without realising its ill-effects on our health. With the pandemic it is important to maintain one’s immunity through seasonal changes as well.

“Monsoon brings multiple infections, allergies, rashes, digestive problems, malaria and other such diseases. In order to prepare your body to fight against such problems, there is a need to consume the right kind of food. Humidity in the air slows down digestion and may even lead to gastrointestinal disorders. Seasonal fruits help aid digestion, metabolism and general health,” explains Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics and Fitness & Nutrition Expert.

The expert suggests a few fruits that should be consumed during this season.

* Lychee/Litchi: They are a great source of antioxidants that help asthmatic patients breathe better and also help the body to lose weight faster. It contains Vitamin C and has anti-ageing properties. Litchi also includes fibres helping in managing acidity and indigestion.

* Pear: Pears are nutrient-dense which means low in calories but high in nutrients especially the immunity boosting vitamin C. One pear constitutes up to 12 per cent of daily vitamin C value. It is also very high in fibre, making the pear an excellent snack for those on a diet. It is a must during monsoons.

Jamun helps in treating diseases and gastric problems which usually occur in the rainy season. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Jamun helps in treating diseases and gastric problems which usually occur in the rainy season. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Jamun: Jamuns have low-calorie content and are loaded with nutrients – iron, folate, potassium, and vitamins. This fruit should be consumed in the monsoon season. It also helps in treating diseases and gastric problems which usually occur in the rainy season.

* Pomegranate: This monsoon fruit contains immune boosting properties to prevent various infections like cold, flu, etc. These antioxidants present in pomegranate juice possess potent anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps in reducing blood pressure. The fruit is highly beneficial for patients suffering from arthritis.

The antioxidants present in pomegranate juice possess potent anti-inflammatory properties (Photo: Getty Images) The antioxidants present in pomegranate juice possess potent anti-inflammatory properties (Photo: Getty Images)

* Papaya: This fruit improves digestion due to its high fibre content and enzyme papain. It is also rich in vitamin C which helps enhance immunity.

Monsoon is the season to initiate and regulate one’s body to clean and nourish it with healthy wholesome foods and exercises. Seasonal fruits provide innumerable health benefits and offer protection against season-specific ailments.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd