Toggle Menu
Fruits that will help control your body temperature in this sweltering summer heathttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/food-wine/fruits-that-keep-you-cool-during-summer-5692374/

Fruits that will help control your body temperature in this sweltering summer heat

Many fruits have a cooling effect and eating them will help you dealing with the heat. Here are some fruits you can include in your diet this summer.

summer fruits, fruits to eat during summer, summer fruits, summer fruits, fruits to eat during summer, indian express, indian express news
Watermelon is good for summers as it consists 92 per cent water. (Source: File Photo)

The scorching sun and the sweltering heat suggest that summer is finally here. While drinking copious amounts of water and wearing loose, cotton clothes are a given, you must also incorporate certain fruits in your diet to keep yourself hydrated. Many fruits like bananas and watermelons have high water content and eating them not only has a cooling effect, but also helps in removing the toxins from the body.

So with summer on us and looking to only get worse, here are some fruits you can include in your diet.

Bananas 

Bananas help in boosting energy.

If you like to snack on a banana, then there might be some good news for you. The fruit allows water absorption, which means that it might be the fruit you would want to have during summer. The fruit also helps in boosting energy levels in the body.

ALSO READ | Don’t know what to do with your over-ripe bananas? Make banana and chocolate cupcakes

Citrus Fruits

Advertising
There is a wide variety of citrus fruits available, choose any. (Source: File Photo)

Citrus fruits help in breaking down fatty foods. They also help in digestion and consequently make your body produce less heat. There is a wide variety of citrus fruits like oranges available during the summer months, choose any.

ALSO READ | Express Recipes: Beat the summer heat with this cool ‘Orange Cinnamon Tea’ recipe

Cucumber

Cucumbers help in flushing out toxins from the body.

With a water content of more than 90 per cent, cucumbers help in keeping the body hydrated. Apart from having several other benefits, it also helps in flushing out toxins from the body. Easily available at any vegetable shop, you can just sprinkle some pink salt and enjoy!

Strawberries

strawberries have a high water content.

Much like cucumbers, strawberries too are high in water content. Eating them will help a great deal during the hot  summer. The best part about this fruit? They are absolutely tasty.

ALSO READ | Express Recipes: How to make Fresh Strawberry Ice cream

Watermelons

Watermelon contains almost 92 per cent water

Watermelons, as the name suggests, are high in water content. The fruit contains almost 92 per cent water and is rich in antioxidants. Indulge in this fruit this summer.

ALSO READ | Express Recipes: How to make Watermelon Sorbet

Stock up on these fruits now!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Impress your friends with these easy summer recipes
2 These home-made detox drinks will help deep cleanse your liver
3 Mango Pizza Dhokla to Bhajiyas: Enjoy the goodness of mangoes this summer with these recipes