Fruits that will help control your body temperature in this sweltering summer heat

The scorching sun and the sweltering heat suggest that summer is finally here. While drinking copious amounts of water and wearing loose, cotton clothes are a given, you must also incorporate certain fruits in your diet to keep yourself hydrated. Many fruits like bananas and watermelons have high water content and eating them not only has a cooling effect, but also helps in removing the toxins from the body.

So with summer on us and looking to only get worse, here are some fruits you can include in your diet.

Bananas

If you like to snack on a banana, then there might be some good news for you. The fruit allows water absorption, which means that it might be the fruit you would want to have during summer. The fruit also helps in boosting energy levels in the body.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits help in breaking down fatty foods. They also help in digestion and consequently make your body produce less heat. There is a wide variety of citrus fruits like oranges available during the summer months, choose any.

Cucumber

With a water content of more than 90 per cent, cucumbers help in keeping the body hydrated. Apart from having several other benefits, it also helps in flushing out toxins from the body. Easily available at any vegetable shop, you can just sprinkle some pink salt and enjoy!

Strawberries

Much like cucumbers, strawberries too are high in water content. Eating them will help a great deal during the hot summer. The best part about this fruit? They are absolutely tasty.

Watermelons

Watermelons, as the name suggests, are high in water content. The fruit contains almost 92 per cent water and is rich in antioxidants. Indulge in this fruit this summer.

Stock up on these fruits now!