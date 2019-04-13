From Vietnamese Roll to Mango Cooler: Easy recipes to try this summer

Summers can not only play spoilsport and force you to stay indoors, it can even mess with your diet and make you feel uneasy. Which is why, it is best to stick to foods and drinks which are easy on the stomach, and will also help you beat the scorching heat.

Advertising

To make things easier for you, we have put together some food and drink recipes which are sure to make you feel better and leave you craving for more. So why wait, indulge in these easy recipes with your loved one over the weekend and have a yummy time!

Tzatziki with Crispy Pita by Chef Ranjan Rajani, Hotel Sahara Star

Ingredients

200g – Curd

50g – Cucumber

10g – Mint leaves

5g- Salt

Advertising

For pita bread

1,000g – Flour

2g – Yeast

10g – Salt

10g – Sugar

25ml – Olive oil

450ml – Water

Method

*Hung the curd in muslin cloth and remove all water from it.

*Peel cucumber and cut the cucumber in small brunoise.

*Chop mint leaves carefully, don’t allow to turn it black.

*Mix all ingredients and mix well to a smooth consistency.

*Mean while make a dough for pita bread mixing all ingredients.

*Roll it and bake in oven.

*Serve with tzatziki.

Vietnamese Summer Roll with Mango Salsa

Ingredients

10 – Rice roll sheets

100g – Cucumber

50g – Carrot

50g – Glass noodles

10g – Salt

5g – Pepper

10g – Coriander leaves

10g – Beans sprouts

10g – Red bell pepper

10g – Yellow bell pepper

For mango salsa

50g – Mango (diced)

150ml – Mango puree

5g – Green chilli

5g – Coriander leaves

2ml – Fish sauce

2ml – Tabasco sauce

2g – Red chilli flakes

Method

*Julienne the cucumber, carrots, and bell peppers.

*Soak glass noodles and blanch in water; and then cool it.

*Soak rice sheets lightly in lukewarm water and place on cloth.

*Make all sheets like that and keep separate.

*Mix all the vegetables and glass noodles; season it properly.

*Roll this into cylindrical shaped sheets.

*Meanwhile, make mango salsa mixing all the ingredients.

*Serve and garnish with coriander.

Italian Blueberry Soda by Puneet Kaushal, bartender, The Deltin, Daman

Ingredients

60lm – Bluberry crush

30ml – Lime Juice

200ml – Club soda

Whipped cream to top

Method

*Add blueberry crush over cubes of ice in Collins glass.

*Add a splash of lime juice and mix well.

*Add soda over ice.

*Top the class with whipped cream.

* To garnish, add frozen blueberries to the top creamy layer.

Mango N Lychee Cooler

Ingredients

120ml – Mango juice

120ml – Lychee juice

1/2 – Ginger

1/4 tsp – Crushed pepper

Salt To taste

2 – Whole lychees

Advertising

Method

*Put ice cubes in a jam jar glass. Put a splash of grenadine.

*Add salt over syrup and mix well to get taste.

*Put fresh mango juice stir well.

*Add few more cubes of ice. Then add lychee juice.

*Put crushed pepper on top and stir to mix.

*Garnish it with seasoned lychee on skewers.