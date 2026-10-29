From shorshe ilish to aloo posto: Why Bengali food tastes different when ground on a shil nora

In almost every Bengali kitchen today, the mixer-grinder has become an indispensable companion. It saves time, reduces effort, and makes cooking far more convenient. Whether we need to grind spices, prepare mustard paste for shorshe ilish, make posto bata for aloo posto, or grind dal for delicious dal bora, the mixie seems to offer a quick solution to everything.

Yet there is something remarkable about the taste of food prepared with a traditional shil nora (the flat grinding stone and its hand-held roller).

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Rukma Dakshy, cookery columnist and author, says, “The mustard paste tastes sharper and more rounded, the posto has a beautiful creamy texture, the dal bora turns out wonderfully soft inside, and a simple Bengali bhorta seems to acquire a depth of flavour that is difficult to reproduce with a machine.”

What is the reason behind this?

Is it merely nostalgia, or is there a scientific reason behind this difference? Dakshy says the answer lies in how ingredients are ground on a shil nora versus a mixie, releasing their natural oils and creating texture.

“A mixie works primarily through rapidly rotating blades that cut and break ingredients into smaller particles. A shil nora, on the other hand, crushes and rubs ingredients against a stone surface through sustained pressure and friction. This gradual grinding helps release natural oils, juices, and aromatic compounds while giving the cook greater control over the consistency of the paste,” she explains.

The difference may seem small, but in traditional Bengali cooking, texture often plays as important a role as taste.

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What about posto bata

Take posto bata, for instance. Dakshy says, “Poppy seeds contain natural oils that contribute to their rich, nutty flavour and creamy consistency. Grinding them on a shil nora often produces a thick, cohesive paste without requiring much water.”

“In a mixie, small quantities of posto may move around the jar instead of being ground evenly, sometimes resulting in a gritty texture or requiring additional water. The shil nora allows us to stop at just the right consistency, especially for dishes like aloo posto, where the paste should coat the potatoes rather than become watery,” she adds.

Preparing mustard paste on shil nora vs a mixer grinder

The same principle applies to mustard paste, an essential ingredient in Bengali cuisine.

“When mustard seeds are crushed and mixed with water, an enzyme called myrosinase helps release compounds responsible for their characteristic pungency. Grinding on a shil nora allows gradual crushing and better control over the texture,” explains Dakshy.

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“A mixie can release the same flavour compounds, but prolonged high-speed grinding may warm the mixture and affect its delicate aroma. The secret, therefore, lies not just in the grinding tool but also in the technique, the quantity of water and the care taken during preparation,” she adds.

From mustard paste to posto bata, the shil nora gives cooks greater control over the texture and consistency of ingredients. (Image generated by AI) From mustard paste to posto bata, the shil nora gives cooks greater control over the texture and consistency of ingredients. (Image generated by AI)

Bhortas, too, have a special relationship with the shil nora

Whether it is begun pora, tomato bhorta or a simple aloo bhorta, the traditional grinding method helps combine the ingredients without necessarily turning them into a completely smooth puree. Small pieces of onion, green chilli and roasted vegetables retain their individual character, while their juices and oils blend beautifully.

The result, says Dakshy, is a rustic texture and a harmonious mixture of flavours. Of course, properly roasted vegetables, fresh ingredients and good mustard oil are equally important, but the shil nora helps bring everything together in a distinctive way.

Even dal bora benefits from this traditional method

Soaked lentils, when crushed gradually, can retain a little coarseness, helping create boras that are crisp outside and soft inside.

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“A mixie can sometimes grind the dal too finely or require excess water, making the batter loose. The right consistency, however, depends on several factors, including proper soaking, draining, and grinding. The shil nora simply gives the cook greater control over the process,” says Dakshy.

This doesn’t mean a mixer cannot produce excellent results.

“With small batches, minimal water, and short pulses instead of continuous grinding, it can prepare very good pastes. The difference is that the shil nora allows us to feel the ingredients changing under our hands and judge their texture at every stage,” she adds.

Perhaps that is the real beauty of traditional Bengali cooking. The shil nora is not merely an old-fashioned kitchen tool; it represents patience, skill, and an intimate understanding of ingredients. The fragrance of freshly crushed mustard, the creamy richness of posto, and the rustic charm of a well-made bhorta are all part of that experience. A mixie may save time, but the shil nora reminds us that sometimes, taking a little longer is worth every bit of the effort.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.