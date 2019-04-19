From Quinoa Salad to Stir-Fried Seasonal Greens: Start your weekend with these healthy recipes

Developing a healthy eating habit is important for the body. It is always advised to incorporate fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables and foods that have a high nutritional value in our diets. So take a step towards healthy eating this weekend with these delicious recipes by Vivek Kalia, executive chef, Indore Marriott Hotel. We are sure you will love them!

Quinoa Salad with Arugula and Lemon Vinaigrette

Preparation time: 15 Minutes

Total time: 35 Minutes

Servings: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

Quinoa Salad with Arugula:

1 cup – Vegetable stock* or water (1 to 2 onions, 2 to 3 carrots, 3 to 4 celery stalks, 4 to 5 sprigs of fresh thyme, 1 bay leaf, 1 small bunch parsley, 1 teaspoon whole peppercorns. Optional extras: leeks (especially the green parts), fennel, tomatoes, mushrooms, mushroom stems, parsnips)

1 cup – Quinoa

1 cup – Dry green lentils

½ cup – Lemon vinaigrette (please see the ingredients to prepare)

4 cups – Fresh arugula or mesclun greens (to be washed and dried)

6 – Scallions (green onions) or 1 shallot (baby onions botanical) to be unevenly chopped

1 cup – Cherry tomatoes (cut into half)

1 – cucumber (to be peeled, seeded, and cut into 1/2 inch cubes)

1/2 cup – Feta cheese (to grate)

Lemon Vinaigrette:

1/2 cup – Extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup – Fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

1/4 cup – Red wine vinegar

1 tbsp – ijon mustard

2 – Garlic cloves (to be mashed)

Salt and freshly ground pepper (to be added as per your taste)

Method:

*In a medium saucepan, bring the stock or water to a boil. Add the quinoa, cover, and cook until all the liquid has been absorbed. It should be cooked in about 10 minutes (approximately)

*In a separate saucepan, cover the lentils with enough water (approximately 1 inch), and cook it over medium heat until it becomes tender. It should be cooked for about 15 minutes and excess water has to be drained out and keep it for cooling

*In a large salad bowl, add the lentils and quinoa and toss with half the lemon vinaigrette. Keep it for cooling at room temperature or refrigerate until its ready to be served

*Just before serving, unevenly chop the arugula and combine it with the lentils and couscous, along with the scallions, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers, sprinkle on the feta cheese, and add more dressing, to taste.

*Combine all the ingredients in a mason jar with a lid. Shake to blend until mixed together. Keep it aside until the salad is prepared.

Stir-Fried Seasonal Greens

Preparation time: 5 Minutes

Total time: 10 Minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 bunch – Choy sum

1 bunch – Gai lan (broccoli)

1 tbsp – Vegetable oil

2 – Garlic cloves (to be finely chopped)

2 cm – Fresh ginger (to be peeled and grated)

1 – Long red chilli (seeds from the chili to be removed and finely chopped)

1/4 cup – Oyster sauce

2 tbsp – Chopped roasted peanuts

Method:

*Separate leaves from choy sum and gai lan stems.

*Heat a wok over high heat. Add oil and swirl to coat.

*Add garlic, ginger and chilli and stir-fry it for 1 minute or until fragrant.

*Add stems and stir-fry for 2 to 3 minutes or until it becomes bright green and tender.

*Add leaves and sauce and Stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes or until leaves have wilted.

*Before serving, sprinkle the chopped peanuts.