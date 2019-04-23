From Punjabi Tadka Sushi to Onion Kheer: Five places in Delhi where you can try out these unusual dishes

If wacky, innovative flavours are all you yearn for and your weekends revolve around trying out new eateries in town, then you are in for luck. Delhi being the food capital, we have a few places that we think you can definitely try this summer. From Punjabi Tadka Sushi to Onion Kheer and Old Monk & Dark Chocolate Ladoos, you will have a range to select from.

Palak Patta Mille Feuille at Gravity Space Bar, Gurugram

Mille Feuille is basically a rich cake consisting of thin layers of puffs filled with jam. At Gravity Space Bar, Palak Patta Mille Feuille – a cake with thin layers of palak (spinach) – is filled with Greek yogurt and is served with mint sauce and imly chutney with dollops of aloo bhurji on the top.

Where: Gravity Space Bar, Plot 6 & 7, Sector 29, Gurugram

Timing: 12 noon – 12 am

Cost: Rs 225 (plus taxes)

Onion Kheer at Dum Maro Dum Studio

The reason behind this eatery offering a new menu on each day of the week revolves around the idea that foodies will never have to worry about the dearth of choices. Other than Onion Kheer, they have buffets that serve dishes like Mutton Rogan Ghosh, Chicken Biryani, and Soya Rice Pop Corn.

Where: Dum Maro Dum Studio, C-8, Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden

Timing: 12 noon – 6pm

Cost: Unlimited veg and non-veg multi-cuisine buffet for Rs 600 (all inclusive)

Unlimited veg and non-veg multi-cuisine buffet with IMFL liquor for Rs 1000 (all inclusive)

Valid till: May 30, 2019

Punjabi Tadka Sushi at Gastronomica Kitchen & Bar

If fusion is more your style then you might enjoy the food here. Serving a variety of sushi with Indian tadka, Gastronomica will surely tease your tastebuds. From Butter Chicken Sushi, Amritsari Fried Fish Sushi, Butter Paneer Sushi, and spicy Bikaner Aloo Poppadam Sushi, choices are many.

Where: Gastronomica Kitchen & Bar, M-55, Second Floor, (Above Citibank ATM), M Block Market, Greater Kailash I

Timing: 12 noon – 12 am

Cost: Veg for Rs 349 (plus taxes), non-veg for Rs 399 (plus taxes)

Valid till: April 30, 2019

Fried Chole Kebabs, Old Monk & Dark Chocolate Ladoos and more at Indishh

This new bistro in Gurugram, a fusion of Indian and British cuisine, has an extensive menu serving seven-course meals, including interesting dishes like Fried Chole Kebabs, and Old Monk & Dark Chocolate Ladoos.

Where: Indishh, Ambience Mall, Gurugram

Timing: 12 noon – 4 pm and 7 pm – 11 pm

Cost: Rs 1,200

Boozy Ice Creams at Icekraft

Happiness is a cup of chilled chocolate ice cream in this summer heat, What if someone tops it up with liquor? This place is serving brain-freezing booze-fused ice cream flavours like Black Rum & Raisins, Drunken Nutella, and Agent Black. Want to try some?

Where: Icekraft, E-1, Shop 5, Ground Floor, Rajouri Garden

Timing: 12 noon – 11 pm

Cost: Rs 249 (plus taxes)