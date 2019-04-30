From Murgh Kali Mirch to Paneer Tikka Butter Masala: These easy recipes are a must-try

There might be endless dishes and cuisine options on a menu, but sometimes all you need is homely Indian food – chicken, dal, paneer, and maybe a chilled glass of lemonade or aam panna or sip along. If you too have been craving for such food, then we have your covered.

Advertising

These mouth-watering and easy-to-make recipes by Vinod Sirohi, head chef at Garam Dharam, Noida will leave you craving for more. And don’t forget to try the tangy aam panna – we are sure you will not be able to stop at just one glass!

Murgh Kali Mirch

Preparation Time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

280g – Chicken thigh (boneless)

½ cup – Cooking cream

½ cup – Fresh milk

50g – Yoghurt

30g – Amul processed cheese

1tbsp – Cardamom

5g – Coriander

1tbsp – Lemon juice

1tbsp – Ginger garlic paste

2 – Green chillies

1tbsp – Black pepper (crushed)

Salt (to taste)

Advertising

Method:

*Take the chicken and wash it thoroughly. Cut it into six pieces.

*Put the chicken pieces in a bowl and add ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, salt, crushed pepper, green chilly, coriander leaves and mix it. Leave it to marinate for 5 minutes.

*Now, blend Amul processed cheese, cream, milk, cardamom powder, crushed pepper in a blender. Add the marinated chicken to this mix.

*Put the pieces in a skewer and bake it in clay oven for 10 minutes.

*Garnish it with coriander leaves, ring onions and serve with mint chutney.

Vegetable Seekh Kebab

Preparation Time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

150g – Cauliflower

50g – Beans

50g – Carrot

50g – Potato

3 – Green Chilly

2 leaves – Coriander

2tbsp – Roasted Channa Powder

1tbsp – Shahi Jeera

2tbsp – Desi Ghee

1tbsp – Yellow Chilly Powder

Salt (to taste)

5g – Cashew nut

Method:

*Cut the vegetables in small pieces and boil them.

*Sauté the vegetables in oil, and add shahi jeera, chopped green chilly, chopped ginger, roasted chana powder, coriander roots, and mince them together.

*Place the mixture in skewers and bake them in a clay oven for 7-8 minutes.

*Cut them into 4 pieces.

*Garnish them with chopped coriander and butter cream and serve with mint chutney.

Paneer Tikka Butter Masala

Preparation Time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

180g – Cottage cheese

1/2cup – Tomato puree

1/2cup – Cashew nut

100g – Onion

1tbsp – Red chilly powder

Salt (to taste)

1tbsp – Dhaniya powder

1tbsp – Kitchen king

100g – Cooking oil

50g – Butter

2tbsp – Cream

2 – Green chilly

2tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste

2 leaves – Coriander

Method:

*Cut cottage cheese into six pieces and sauté them in a frying pan.

*In a pan, add oil, ginger garlic paste, green chilly, onion, tomato puree, cashew paste, red chilly powder, dhaniya powder, Kitchen King, salt, cream and butter. Cook for seven minutes.

*Add cottage cheese pieces to the mix, add salt, and mix well.

*Garnish it with coriander leaves, butter, cream and green chillies.

Aam Panna

Preparation Time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

60ml – Aam panna syrup

15ml – Lemon juice

8 – Mint sprigs

Jeera roasted (to taste)

Rock salt (to taste)

Chaat masala (to taste)

100g – Crushed ice

Soda (top up)

Method

*Take aam panna syrup in a blender, and add ice cubes, some lemon juice, mint , jeera, rock salt, chaat masala and blend it. Top it up with soda.

*Pour it in a tembler glass and garnish it with mint.