From Murgh Kali Mirch to Paneer Tikka Butter Masala: These easy recipes are a must-try

There might be endless dishes and cuisine options on a menu, but sometimes all you need is homely Indian food – chicken, dal, paneer, and maybe a chilled glass of lemonade or aam panna or sip along. If you too have been craving for such food, then we have your covered.
These mouth-watering and easy-to-make recipes by Vinod Sirohi, head chef at Garam Dharam, Noida will leave you craving for more. And don’t forget to try the tangy aam panna – we are sure you will not be able to stop at just one glass!
Murgh Kali Mirch
Preparation Time: 15-20 minutes
Ingredients:
280g – Chicken thigh (boneless)
½ cup – Cooking cream
½ cup – Fresh milk
50g – Yoghurt
30g – Amul processed cheese
1tbsp – Cardamom
5g – Coriander
1tbsp – Lemon juice
1tbsp – Ginger garlic paste
2 – Green chillies
1tbsp – Black pepper (crushed)
Salt (to taste)
Method:
*Take the chicken and wash it thoroughly. Cut it into six pieces.
*Put the chicken pieces in a bowl and add ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, salt, crushed pepper, green chilly, coriander leaves and mix it. Leave it to marinate for 5 minutes.
*Now, blend Amul processed cheese, cream, milk, cardamom powder, crushed pepper in a blender. Add the marinated chicken to this mix.
*Put the pieces in a skewer and bake it in clay oven for 10 minutes.
*Garnish it with coriander leaves, ring onions and serve with mint chutney.
Vegetable Seekh Kebab
Preparation Time: 15-20 minutes
Ingredients:
150g – Cauliflower
50g – Beans
50g – Carrot
50g – Potato
3 – Green Chilly
2 leaves – Coriander
2tbsp – Roasted Channa Powder
1tbsp – Shahi Jeera
2tbsp – Desi Ghee
1tbsp – Yellow Chilly Powder
Salt (to taste)
5g – Cashew nut
Method:
*Cut the vegetables in small pieces and boil them.
*Sauté the vegetables in oil, and add shahi jeera, chopped green chilly, chopped ginger, roasted chana powder, coriander roots, and mince them together.
*Place the mixture in skewers and bake them in a clay oven for 7-8 minutes.
*Cut them into 4 pieces.
*Garnish them with chopped coriander and butter cream and serve with mint chutney.
Paneer Tikka Butter Masala
Preparation Time: 15-20 minutes
Ingredients:
180g – Cottage cheese
1/2cup – Tomato puree
1/2cup – Cashew nut
100g – Onion
1tbsp – Red chilly powder
Salt (to taste)
1tbsp – Dhaniya powder
1tbsp – Kitchen king
100g – Cooking oil
50g – Butter
2tbsp – Cream
2 – Green chilly
2tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste
2 leaves – Coriander
Method:
*Cut cottage cheese into six pieces and sauté them in a frying pan.
*In a pan, add oil, ginger garlic paste, green chilly, onion, tomato puree, cashew paste, red chilly powder, dhaniya powder, Kitchen King, salt, cream and butter. Cook for seven minutes.
*Add cottage cheese pieces to the mix, add salt, and mix well.
*Garnish it with coriander leaves, butter, cream and green chillies.
Aam Panna
Preparation Time: 15-20 minutes
Ingredients:
60ml – Aam panna syrup
15ml – Lemon juice
8 – Mint sprigs
Jeera roasted (to taste)
Rock salt (to taste)
Chaat masala (to taste)
100g – Crushed ice
Soda (top up)
Method
*Take aam panna syrup in a blender, and add ice cubes, some lemon juice, mint , jeera, rock salt, chaat masala and blend it. Top it up with soda.
*Pour it in a tembler glass and garnish it with mint.