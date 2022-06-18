From ‘meetha sattu’ to ‘jamun masala soda’, 10 healthy summer drinks and their benefits

June 18, 2022 4:25:11 pm
As the temperature rises in summer, the body tends to become dehydrated due to excessive sweating. As such, it needs refreshing drinks to restore the lost body electrolytes and keep the body cool and hydrated.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Here we have a bunch of summer special drinks to keep the summer blues at bay that you shouldn’t miss out on, as shared by Manpreet Kaur Paul, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad. “These summer coolers not only provide instant energy to the body but also help in lowering down the body heat, thus acting as a refreshing drink. Also, the many spices found in these drinks like black salt, cumin, black pepper or mint have their own benefits in preventing sunstroke, enhancing digestion and improving immunity,” she said.
1. Plum-Ginger Juice
Best of Express Premium
Ingredients
*6 ripe plums, deseeded and chopped nicely
*1-inch ginger, chopped
*½ tsp black salt
*Saunf powder/ jaggery to taste
Method
*Firstly, blend all the ingredients together in a blender
*Then, add 2 cups of water until the mixture is smooth. You may add more cups of water to change the consistency of the juice according to your preference
*Serve this drink chilled during summers to get a refreshing feel
Benefits
*Plums are a good source of Vitamin A and can help to improve vision.
*Plums work as a laxative and help to maintain a healthy digestive system
*Saunf/ jaggery are a natural sugar sweetner, so they won’t add extra calories to your diet
2. Masala Minty Kiwi Sherbet
Ingredients
*1 Kiwi, peeled and chopped
*3 sprigs of mint leaves
*3 tsp sugar
*Roasted cumin powder
*1/4th tsp black pepper powder
*Some ice cubes
Method
*In a mixer grinder, add all the ingredients like kiwi, sugar, mint leaves, cumin powder and black pepper powder
*Add 1.5 cups of water to adjust the consistency of the drink
*Now Strain the drink using a strainer and serve it chilled
Benefits
*Kiwi is a rich source of Vitamin C
*Kiwi also helps to make your skin beautiful
*Mint and cumin have detoxifying and cleansing properties
3. Wood apple Punch
Ingredients
*2 medium sized wood apple fruit (bel)
*2 to 2.5 cups of water
*8tsp jaggery powder
*1/2tsp cardamom powder
*A pinch of black salt
Method
*Scoop out the pulp after cracking the hard outer shell of the fruit
*Add this pulp to a bowl and then add 1 cup of water to it. Let this mixture be soaked for about 15-20mins
*Now, with the help of a masher, mash the pulp well and strain the mashed mixture
*Add about ½ cup of water while straining the mixture
*Once the mixture is strained, all jaggery powder to it and water as per your consistency requirement.
*Add a pinch of black salt and cardamom powder before serving.
Benefits
*Bael (wood apple) is considered a good cure for many diseases like ulcers, piles, respiratory problems and can also relieve constipation
*Wood apple (bael) is rich in calcium, phosphorus and dietary fiber. So it can help in relieving constipation which is very common during pregnancy
*Bael naturally fights bacterial and viral infections and can reduce inflammation in the body
4. Jamun masala Soda
Ingredients
*200gm Jamun
*Lemon juice- 1/4 th cup
*1tsp salt
*2 tsp chaat masala
*1tsp zeera powder
*Soda- for making the drink fizzy
Method
*Wash and rinse the jamun properly. Dry them with the help of a kitchen towel
*Now, transfer the jamun in a bowl , sprinkle 1tsp salt on it and keep the jamun aside for 30minutes
*You will notice that the jamun has turned soft, mash them using your fingers
*Discard the seeds and collect the pulp in a separate bowl
*Puree the jamun pulp using a blender and add 1/4 th cup of water to set the consistency
*Combine lemon juice, zeera powder and chaat masala in a glass and mix nicely
*Now, you can add 2tsp of jamun pulp along with equal amount of lemon juice mixture in a glass
*Pour soda just before serving for best results
Benefits
*Jamun helps to improve the hemoglobin count
*This fruit helps in improving the health of your eyes and skin
*Jamun being low in glycemic index, makes it a suitable choice for women with gestational diabetes
*Loaded with potassium, Jamun in extremely beneficial for the heart
5. Melony Berry Drink
Ingredients
*6-7 Strawberries
*3 cups of watermelon (chopped and deseeded)
*3tsp lemon juice
*3tsp grinded sugar
*Some ice cubes
Method
*Mix strawberries, watermelon, lemon juice and grinded sugar along with ½ cup of water in a blender and adjust according to a smooth consistency
*Place some ice cubes in a glass and then pour the juice
*Serve immediately and enjoy the refreshing cool effect
Benefits
*It is a very good drink for pregnant mothers, as watermelon can help fight morning sickness, prevent dehydration and reduce heartburn
*Watermelon is high in Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6) and helps to relieve body fatigue, stress and anxiety
6. Cucumber Coolant
Ingredients
*Cucumber- ½ cup
*Basil seeds- 2tbsp
*Ginger Juice- 1tsp
*Black salt- 1/4 th tsp
*Cumin powder- 1/4 th tsp
*Elachi powder- 1tsp (for sweetening)
*Mint leaves- a few
Method
*Blend smoothly half cup of cucumber, mint leaves and add water according to consistency
*In a serving glass, add basil seeds, black salt, cumin powder, ginger juice and elachi powder for giving the drink a natural sweet taste
*Pour the prepared cucumber juice onto it and enjoy the coolant
Benefits
*Cucumber helps to rejuvenate the dull and dry skin
*Cucumbers have almost 96% water and are ideal for detoxification and preventing dehydration
*Basil seeds are known to reduce the body heat and have a soothing effect on the stomach by keeping the stomach acid low
7. Meetha Kairi panna
Ingredients
*2 raw mangoes (medium sized)
*1tbsp roasted cumin powder
*3/4 th tsp Asafoetida
*Black pepper- a pinch
*2 cup water
*1cup jaggery
Method
*Firstly, peel and cut the raw mangoes and then transfer the cut pieces to a pan
*Add 1 cup of water to it and cook for around 15minutes till the mango pieces are soft
*Now, remove the pan from heat and let it cool. After sometime, add the softened mango pieces to a blender
*Add 1 cup of jaggery powder and 2 cups of water and blend into a smooth puree
*Strain this mixture into another bowl, add asafoetida, roasted cumin powder and black pepper
*While serving, fill 2/3 rd of the glass with kairi panna mixture and the rest with chilled water
*You may adjust jaggery powder according to your taste
Benefits
*Kairi panna/ aam panna helps in keeping the body hydrated during summers and also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance of the body
*Raw mangoes are rich in pectin which helps in regulating the digestion process of the body
8. Kesariya dry fruit lassi
Ingredients
*1 cup of curd
*2tbsp almonds
*2tbsp raisins
*2-3 anjeer, thin sliced
*1/4 tsp saffron strands
Method
*In a blender, add curd and all the dry fruits
*Blend well to make sure that everything is combined properly.
*Finally, pour the blended lassi in a serving glass and top it with saffron strands
*Enjoy this healthy, sugar free lassi to beat the heat
Benefits
*Lassi is a good source of probiotics. Its consumption can help promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut
*Lassi is rich in calcium. It is an excellent drink for pregnant women to make their bones stronger and fulfill their calcium requirement
*It is a natural and a healthy remedy for stomach bloating
9. Meetha Sattu
Ingredients
*1 glass of chilled water
*2tbsp sattu powder
*1tbsp of jaggery
*1/4 th tsp black salt
*1/2tsp lime juice (optional)
Method
*Add chilled water to a glass
*Add 2tbsp sattu to the glass and then add 1tsp jaggery to it
*Add a pinch of black salt and if you like the tangy taste, you may also add lime juice to it. Stir and mix well before serving
Benefits
*Sattu is one of the most popular drinks during summers. It is a good source of protein and other electrolytes, keeps the body hydrated and gives ample energy to withstand the heat during this season
*Sattu has a low glycemic index and therefore it can benefit people with diabetes and women with gestational diabetes
*It is also a natural blood pressure regulator
10. Pineapple wheatgrass elixir
Ingredients
*40grams wheatgrass (fresh and young grass)
*3-4slices of pineapple
*Ginger- a small piece
Method
*Wash the fruits and wheatgrass well in running water.
*Add all the ingredients to the blender and add water to adjust the consistency.
*Now, pass the mixture through a strainer.
*Serve immediately.
Benefits
*Wheatgrass juice helps to reduce the elevated blood cholesterol levels.
*Consuming this juice empty stomach aids in weight loss.
*The excellent cleansing properties of wheatgrass help to detoxify your body.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-