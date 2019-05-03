From Linguine Pesto Pasta to Berry Smoothie Bowl: You will love these summer recipes

Summer is all about eating light and healthy, so that you do not feel bloated and unwell in the heat. It is best to stay away from oily or fried food during the summer months, which is why we bring you these light and easy-to-make summer recipes from Lokesh Swami, corporate chef, NicoCaara.

Advertising

From a healthy granola bowl to a delicious pesto pasta, these recipes are sure to make you fall in love with them. Go on, give them a try.

Red Pepper Hummus

Ingredients:

2 big sized – Red bell pepper

1tsp – Cayenne pepper

5g – Smoked paprika powder

150g – Chickpea

2tbsp – Garlic

Salt (to taste)

2tbsp – Tahini paste

30ml – Lemon juice

60ml – Olive oil

Method:

*Take red peppers and sprinkle them with olive oil, salt and pepper and rub properly.

*Now put them into an oven at 200 degree for 10-12 minutes, and leave them to roast.

*Take out the red peppers from the oven and put them in an air tight container until they cool down.

*Place them on a paper towel to remove excess water and skin.

*Put them in a mixer grinder and make a puree.

Advertising

For hummus:

*Soak chickpeas for 24 hours.

*Boil them until soft.

*Grind salt, lemon juice, olive oil, smoked paprika powder, cayenne pepper and the red pepper puree in a mixer grinder. Add the boiled chickpeas and tahini paste and blitz until smooth.

*Now, take out the hummus in a bowl and put some olive oil for coating.

*Garnish with boiled chickpeas and olive oil. Serve immediately.

Goes well with crudités, rosemary lavash, crostini and crackers.

Linguine Pesto Pasta

Ingredients:

80g – Linguine

1 cup – Basil

2tsp – Pine Nuts

1/2 cup – Olive oil

2 tbsp – Parmesan cheese

1tsp – Garlic

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

1 small bunch – Leek

1 cup – Refined oil

1tsp – Corn flour

Method:

For Basil Pesto:

*Wash and dry the basil leaves.

*Now in small batches, put olive oil, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic and basil into the mixer jar and blitz until it becomes a chunky paste.

Fried Leek:

*To prepare the leeks, cut the white part off the stem and cut them in half (length-wise) and wash thoroughly.

*Thinly slice the leeks into even pieces; about 2 inches Long. Dry them thoroughly and dust with corn flour.

*Put some oil in a small fry pan and heat over medium flame. Fry them until they turn golden brown in colour.

For Pasta:

*Fill a large pot with water and sprinkle in some salt and bring it to a boil. Add the linguine and cook according to package directions.

*Drain the pasta and add pesto. Toss everything together until it’s all combined. Check for seasoning.

*Garnish with fried leek, grated Parmesan cheese, pinenut and fresh basil leaves.

Berry Smoothie Granola Bowl

Ingredients:

1/2 cup – Greek yogurt

2 tbsp – Frozen blueberries

1tsp – Chia seed

1 – Banana

2 – Fig dry (poached)

2 – Strawberry

1 sprig – Mint

10g – Coconut

1tsp – Pomegranate seeds

For Granola:

50g – Jumbo oats

20g – Honey

1/4tsp – Cinnamon powder

35g – Crusted almond

20g – Crusted hazelnut

For Granola:

*Take a mixing bowl and put oats, crusted almond, crusted hazelnut, honey and mix.

*Now put it into an oven at 160 degree for 8-10 minutes to roast.

*Take it out from the oven and add cinnamon powder in to. Roast again at 200 degree for 4–5 minutes.

*Now take out the mixture from oven put it into a container until it cools down.

For Berry Yogurt:

*Place 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt in a bowl.

*Add frozen blueberries and blend with electric stick blender.

For Plating:

*Place the granola in a serving bowl then pour the blueberry yogurt on the top and cover it properly.

*Arrange banana slices, figs and strawberry on the top.

*Garnish with fresh mint sprigs, pomegranate seeds and sprinkle with chia seeds. Serve immediately.