Picking fresh produce to basic knife skills, easy kitchen hacks Anthony Bourdain showed us

Globe-trotting television personality and chef Anthony Bourdain made a name for himself with his enriching no-holds-barred approach to experimenting with food and talking about it. Given the wealth of experience he had, it’s no surprise that Bourdain had a lot of rules when it came to trying out new food and those rules were useful whether you were a professional chefs or home cook.

Advertising

On his 63rd birth anniversary today, let’s a look at some of his basic cooking tips that are easy to remember but also help you up your game in the kitchen. Ranging from how to get fresh produce to basic knife skills, and adding new items to one’s grocery list each time one steps out, these useful hacks from Bourdain are great reference points to hone your skills in the kitchen.

To make a classic burger, stick to the basics

Bourdain recommended keeping things simple and advised that one should ask themselves whether new ideas or experiments would actually make the burger better. He didn’t think so. Never over-complicate a classic burger with added toppings that make the burger difficult to eat, he said.

Advertising

ALSO READ: Revisiting celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s most inspiring words on his birth anniversary

Always go for fresh produce

One of the kitchen commandments he revealed in his book Medium Raw was the need to know how, and where, to shop for fresh produce. “Have at least some sense of what’s in season [and], tell whether or not something is ripe or rotten,” Bourdain advised readers.

It might take you some time to figure out how to choose vegetables and fruits that are at the right level of ripeness for the season, but you can pick up the skills by shopping regularly at your market where you can ask questions.

Brush up your basic knife skills

There is no point of being in a kitchen if one is not able to confidently cut up a few basic vegetables. Bourdain advised that one simple way to have an easier time in the kitchen is to brush up on some basic knife skills. Like with an onion: one should put their hand at a 45-degree angle from the knife. That way, one is a lot less likely to cut themselves. Practice makes perfect, and according to Bourdain, what better way than to “buy a bunch of cheap onions and turnips” to up one’s confidence.

ALSO READ: Anthony Bourdain’s alma mater will remember him with a scholarship

Always good to know the cooking basics

Bourdain was of the opinion that everyone should know and understand the basics of cooking to be able to make it to the kitchen. Since you need to crawl before you can walk, he advised not trying complicated recipes until the fundamentals have been figured out. Bourdain was of the opinion that basic techniques like roasting, steaming, grilling, and stir-frying vegetables should ideally be learnt first, and it will also help in the long run.

Look for better alternatives

Bourdain talked extensively on keeping things simple, but also suggested that home cooks should look for better alternatives. According to Spoon University, adding shallots to French dishes can enrich the flavour. Using butter instead of margarine helps improve the flavour of the sauces. Whenever stepping out to the grocery market, aim for fresh herbs like parsley that enrich the flavour.

When cooking or grilling chicken, let it rest for a few minutes

Though its tempting to take the meat off the grill immediately, Bourdain was of the opinion that letting it rest for five to seven minutes helps cook the perfect steak.