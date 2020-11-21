From dhokla to dosa: Check out these delicious, easy and healthy breakfast recipes

Cook up these easy breakfast recipes. (Source: PR Handout)

The importance of breakfast has time and again been emphasised to help keep the blood sugar levels in check. Apart from the health aspect, it is also necessary that one has varied foods in order to experience different tastes as well as keep the soul happy. Don’t you agree? If you are running out of breakfast options, here are simple, easy and healthy recipes that you can churn out of your humble oats.

Here are a few recipes from Quaker India’s Do It Yourself (DIY) Brekkies, a video series on YouTube to promote everyday healthy breakfast eating.

Oats are known to be a powerhouse of fibre, protein and micronutrients. So, if you are looking to indulge, you are at the right place.

Oats dhokla

Make this sumptuous dhokla. (Source: PR Handout)

This easy-to-make Oats Dhokla is the ideal companion to your morning tea, offering the perfect punch of flavours and tang with chillies, mustard, ginger, and oats.

Ingredients

1/4 cup – Oats (roasted and powdered)

1/4 cup – Gram Flour

3/4 cup – Curd (prepared from skimmed milk)

2.5g – Ginger (grated)

Salt To taste

1.5g – Oil

1/2tsp – Baking powder

Method

*Make a batter using oats, curd and besan. Mix and keep aside for 1 hour.

*Add ginger and baking powder and mix well.

*Grease a thali, pour dhokla batter in it and steam till done and set.

*Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, chopped green chillies and two teaspoon water.

*Pour over dhokla. Cut into square pieces and serve.

Apple and Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Want a sweet start to you day? (Source: PR Handout)

An ultimate delight to please the sweet cravings, the recipe has the goodness of fresh berries, juicy

mangoes, and punchy oranges, enough to pack energy for the whole day. What better way to start the

day, than with a bright and tasty jar of Overnight Oats!

Ingredients

1 cup – Oats

3/4 cup – Milk

1/4 cup – Orange juice

For Summer Fruit Compote

Butter as per taste

1/2 cup – Gooseberries

1 no – Ripe mango

2 no – Passion fruit pulp

Honey as per taste

1tbsp – Cinnamon powder

For assembling in a jar

1 cup – Soaked oats, prepared overnight

1 no – Apple, cut into cubes

4-5 no – Strawberries (thickly sliced)

1 no – Kiwi, cut into cubes

2tbsp – Soaked flax seeds

Few – Mint leaves (to garnish)

For soaking the oats overnight

*Soak oats in a jar with milk and orange juice overnight.

Method

For summer fruit compote

*Heat saucepan, add some butter and add in fruits like gooseberries, mangoes, passion fruit, etc. Cook with honey and some water, lastly add cinnamon powder and cool down.

For assembling in the jar

*Take a mason jar and arrange sliced strawberries sticking to the glass at the bottom.

*Then set the first layer with overnight oats, add in chopped apples, and soaked flax seeds, then add the summer fruit compote and lastly add cut fruits on top.

Oats dosa

How about this lip-smacking recipe? (Source: PR Handout)

Ingredients

For batter

1 cup – Powdered oats (For powdered oats, roast it for 2-3 minutes. Cool and grind in a mixer. Makes 5-6 dosas)

1/4 cup – Urad dal

1 1/2 cups – Water

Salt to taste

For filling

1/2no – Onion, sliced

1 no – Green chilli, chopped

Few no – Curry leaves

3 no – Potatoes, boiled and mashed lightly

1/2tsp – Mustard seeds

1 no – Dry red chilli, broken

Salt and red chilli powder to taste

1tsp – Sambar powder

Method

*Heat pan and add the dry red chilli and mustard seeds.

*When it crackles, add onions, curry leaves and green chillies.

*Cook on low heat till the onions turn soft.

*Add red chilli powder, sambar powder and potatoes.

*Stir-fry for two-three minutes and keep aside.

*Mix oats powder, urad dal powder and water in a vessel to obtain a thin pouring batter.

*Keep aside for 5-10 minutes till it becomes slightly thick.

*Heat a non-stick pan. Pour a ladle of batter on low flame, spreading from inside to get a round shape.

*When the edges turn brown, put some filling in the centre and fold over.

*Remove and serve with chutney.

Which one would you like to try first?

