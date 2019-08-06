From Bruschetta to Granola Bar: Healthy munchies to try this monsoon

The best way to enjoy rain is with a hot cuppa and something delicious to munch on. But snacks do not always need to be fried and unhealthy, which can make you feel bloated and unwell. To help you enjoy a healthy monsoon season, we have curated some recipes that are sure to bring a smile on your face. From bruschetta and granola bars to corn bhel and a chocolate drink, these quick and healthy recipes are the perfect answer to your monsoon cravings.

Tomato Basil and Feta Bruschetta by Helix – The Celestial Bar

Ingredients:

100g – Chopped tomatoes

Handful of basil

50g – Crumbled feta cheese

4 tsp – Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

A pinch – Crushed red pepper flakes

1 loaf – Any good quality bread

2 no – Cloves of peeled garlic.

Method:

*Chop tomatoes, garlic and basil and mix them together with some olive oil. Season with some salt and pepper.

*Slice a loaf of ciabatta bread in half horizontally, so you have two large flat slabs. Cut these slabs into 2-3 inch squares.

*Brush with remaining olive oil and pop under the broiler for a couple minutes, taking care they do not burn.

*Grill the bread slices on both sides until light golden. Cook time will vary depending on the size of your grill.

*Rub garlic cloves over the toast. Top with tomato mixture and serve.

Crunchy Oats Granola Bar by Seema Jindal Jajodia, managing director, Nourish Organics

As a “no-prep” breakfast option that packs fiber, protein, hearty dried fruits, granola is known to aid digestion, lower cholesterol, improve blood pressure and keep the body full for longer.

Ingredients:

2 cups – Oats granola

1/2 cup – Shredded coconut

1/2 cup – Honey

2 tbsp – Creamy peanut butter

1/2 tbsp – Active sunflower seeds

1 tbsp – Vanilla extract

1/8 tsp – Salt

Method:

*Pre-heat oven to 165 degrees C. Also grease a nine-inch square baking dish.

*Spread the oats granola and coconut evenly across a baking sheet.

*Toast granola and coconut in pre-heated oven for about 10 minutes, until slightly browned. Transfer to a large mixing bowl.

*Mix honey, peanut butter, vanilla extract and salt in a saucepan over medium-low heat.

*Cook and stir until smooth. Pour the honey mixture over the oats and coconut; stir to coat.

*Spread the mixture evenly into prepared baking dish.

*Bake in pre-heated oven until it begins to dry for about 15 minutes for crunchy granola bars. If you like them chewy, you can bake for less than 15 minutes. Cool completely before cutting and serving.

Nutty Choco Drink by Mrinal Pandit, chief dietician, NephroPlus

This lactose-free hot drink is the perfect way to enjoy the monsoon. This drink is also suitable for those with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis, and diabetics (with sugar substitute).

Ingredients:

2 tbsp – Cocoa powder

2 tbsp – Sugar

1 cup – Unsweetened almond milk

1/4 tsp – Vanilla essence

A pinch – Salt

2 tbsp – Water

Method:

*In a microwave friendly bowl, mix cocoa powder with two tablespoon of water and microwave for 15 seconds. Stir until very smooth.

*Add almond milk, salt, vanilla essence to the mixture and microwave for 30 seconds. Stir until the mixture is completely mixed.

*Add the leftover portion of milk and microwave it for more 15 seconds.

*Give it a final stir and hot cup of choco drink is ready.

Note: If you are not using a microwave. Almond milk can be double boiled.

Take two pans and wdd water to the bottom pan of the double boiler and place the other pan on top. Pour your almond milk into the top pan. Heat the milk gradually on low to medium flame; the almond milk will be done when it is slightly steaming and hot to touch. Boiling it too much can make almond milk taste bitter.

Kellogg’s Special K Corn Bhel

Ingredients:

1 cup – Corn flakes

2 tbsp – Green mango, peeled, finely chopped

1/2 cup – Sweet American corn, cooked

1/4 cup – Pomegranate seeds

6 to 7 no – Soaked almonds, peeled

1 no – Medium size tomato, seeded, finely chopped

Black Salt to taste

1 tsp – Chaat masala

1 no – Fresh green chili, chopped (optional)

Fresh coriander, chopped handful

Method:

*Toss corn flakes on non-stick frying pan until crispy.

*Add all the ingredients in the mixing bowl and mix well.

*Serve in the service platter immediately.