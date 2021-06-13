scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 13, 2021
From ‘Biden’s Big-Un’ to ‘Merkel’s Minted Lamb’, these G7-themed pasties are on sale in the UK

While it is unclear as to where exactly these pasties are being sold, social media users have suggested more names, like "Justin True-Dough" for the Canadian prime minister

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2021 1:20:15 pm
BBC's political editor Martyn Oates posted a photo of Cornish pasties on sale. (Photo: Twitter/@bbcmartynoates)

For the G7 Summit — currently underway — world leaders have congregated in the UK amid the pandemic. In Cornwall, it has led to pasty sellers making use of the event to sell their baked products under unique names christened after the attendees from the G7 nations.

According to an Independent report, the arrival of leaders from the seven richest nations — including US president Joe Biden, Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron, among others — has led to Carbis Bay in St Ives to name products after the leaders. So while there is a ‘Biden’s Big-Un’, there’s also ‘Merkel’s Minted Lamb’, ‘Macron’s Mixed Veg’, and ‘Boris’ Stilton’.

Per the report, it was BBC’s political editor Martyn Oates, who posted a photo of Cornish pasties on sale in the seaside town; the interesting menu is clearly visible in the tweet. While it is unclear as to where exactly these pasties are being sold, social media users have suggested more names, like “Justin True-Dough” for the Canadian prime minister.

The report also states that one ‘Pengenna Pasties’ is also selling G7-themed baked goods, which they say are suitable for “supporters, protesters, visitors, locals, vegans, meat lovers, everyone!”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Amid all this, many climate protesters have also been calling on the G7 leaders to take more action to combat the climate crisis.

Check out how netizens have reacted to the pasties:

