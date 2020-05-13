Bored of banana bread? Froggy bread is the latest baking trend on the internet

Froggy bread is the latest food sensation. (Source: greenearthedibles/Instagram) Froggy bread is the latest food sensation. (Source: greenearthedibles/Instagram)

With people experimenting with new dishes so often during the lockdown, their favourites are changing every other day. After dalgona coffee, banana bread and pancake cereals became a hit, people’s attention has now moved to what is known as “froggy bread”.

As the name suggests, baking bread in the shape of a frog is now all over Instagram and TikTok. It has, however, been pointed out that the concept seems to have been derived from a 2005 blog post on frog bread on the website The Fresh Loaf.

There’s no one particular recipe for making this bread. Most people are tweaking their own bread recipes to bake it into the shape of a frog. Some are using olives to make the eyes!

Read| Sonam Kapoor baked vegan, gluten free banana loaf, here’s the recipe she followed

Here’s one such recipe by pastry chef Margaret Gutierrez, who calls the dish “frogcaccia”, which you can try out:

Ingredients

For starter (make the night before)

112 g – Flour

87 g – Water

1 g – Yeast

Method

Mix and let it develop in a warm place for up to 12 hours.

Other ingredients

287 g – Flour

200 g – Water

1 g – Yeast

7 g – Salt

15 g – Olive oil

Method

* Combine all ingredients with the starter and knead until smooth.

* Let it rise until double in size.

* Punch it down and stretch on to a baking sheet.

* Shape it into a frog by cutting legs, adding eyes and adding any other texture you may want.

* Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt.

* Let it roof for 30 minutes. Now bake at 200 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.