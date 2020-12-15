Fries to burger: Replace regular ingredients with these healthy alternatives for guilt-free treat

Eating healthy does not mean you have to forgo your favourite fast foods. Instead, all you need to do is replace unhealthy ingredients with healthier foods, while retaining their quintessential taste.
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently suggested some alternate healthy ingredients you can use to make french fries, pav bhaji and burgers.
French fries: FSSAI recommended making baked fries using sweet potato instead of regular potato. “Full of vitamins A and C, sweet potatoes are a healthier option and skipping the deep fryer makes them even more healthy,” it mentioned in a tweet.
Pav Bhaji: Instead of using potatoes, make the bhaji with healthy pumpkin, bottle gourd and zucchini.
Patty for burger: Mash vegetables like beetroot, carrot, and beans to make the patty, instead of potato. You can also add mashed black beans or rajma or chana (gram) that are good sources of fibre, potassium and iron, suggested FSSAI.
Make the patty for burgers a smart one by adding nutritious vegetables/beans to the patty mix!
