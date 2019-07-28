Move over fried snacks; Add superfood millets to your monsoon chaat parties

With monsoons right here, it is quite natural that you crave for some super spicy and tangy snack. Instead of ordering in or walking out for those deep fried maida-rich samosas or dubious pakodas, try something as pleasant as this weather.

Do you know millets are the most environmentally sustainable grains? And out of all, ragi (the finger millet) is called a wonder millet because of its nutritional value. In fact, ragi has got 30 times more calcium than rice!

All the healthy cooking workshops that I conduct have recipes loaded with millets and more such superfoods. I try to bridge the gap between our ancient grains and contemporary cuisines in my quest is to bring superfoods to each kitchen — those that are lost or lesser-known. While consumerism is luring us enough to try more processed, refined and packaged food, I have my own set of ideas to bring in equally interesting menu to your platter.

If you are a momo lover and have been binging on street side momos, this recipe is just for you. Not for a fraction of second will you be compromising with taste. Infact, along with taste, you will be adding more nutrition and freshness while enjoying this delicious platter at the comfort of your home.

Read more for this step-by-step recipe of Ragi Momos and share with me if that turned out to be a perfect monsoon snack for you.

Steamed Ragi Momos with Spicy hot Tomato Almond Dip

Ingredients for momo skin:

For 20 Momos

1 cup – Whole Wheat Flour

1 cup – Ragi flour (finger millet)

1/4tsp – Salt (adjust to taste)

Luke warm water to knead

Method for kneading:

*Combine all the ingredients for the dough into a large wide bowl and knead well adding little water at a time to make smooth dough.

*Once the dough comes together, keep kneading for about five minutes to make it smooth and elastic and get the gluten from the wheat to bring the flour together with the millet.

*The ragi momo dough should not be sticky. Seal the dough in a ziplock bag making sure to press out all air within the bag and let it rest for at least 15 minutes and up to two hours.

*The ragi momo dough will steam up the bag and become soft and easy to work with.

Ingredients for filling:

1/2 cup – Cabbage finely chopped

1/2 cup – Carrots finely chopped

1 stalk – Spring Onion (bulb and greens), finely chopped

1 no – Red Bell pepper finely chopped

200g – Button mushrooms finely chopped

Cooking oil for stir frying

Salt and pepper to taste

Method for filling:

*Heat oil in a pan and add all finely chopped veggies.

*Let it cook on a medium flame until a little charred and all the water is evaporated.

*Add salt, pepper and any other seasonings of your choice. Cook for another 2-3 minutes and let it cool.

Note: Shaping momos is not difficult but it needs a little practice. You can try potli, half moon or triangle shapes. Once it is steamed well, you will anyway relish the taste.

Method for shaping and steaming:

*Divide the dough into 20 equal portions and make smooth balls. Take one ball and roll into four-inch diameter circle. Keep the edges thinner compared to centre.

*Put about a spoonful of stuffing in the centre.

*To shape the momos, lift one side of the edge and start pleating and joining them together. Then join all of them in the centre and seal it. And there you will have a potli-shaped momo ready.

*If you do not want to spend time in shaping, you can just make half-moon shape just like how gujiyas are made. You just have to combine both edges together. It looks something similar to wontons.

*Now in a steamer pan, add a glassful of water and bring it to a simmer on medium heat. Grease the steamer tray with oil and arrange the shaped momos onto it. Steam them for 8-10 minutes.

Note: You can check whether momos are perfectly cooked or not by looking at the texture. Once ready, it will be translucent and shiny and by touch it won’t feel sticky. Please note that if you overcook, the momos will become chewy.

Spicy Tomato Almond Momo Dip

Ingredients for dip:

3 no – Medium-sized tomatoes

4 no – Dried red chillies

5 no – Almonds

2 cups – Water

4 no – Garlic cloves

1 inch – Ginger

1tsp – Sugar

1 tsp – Vinegar

1 tsp – Soy sauce

1/4tsp – Salt

Method for dip:

*Blanch the tomatoes, dried red chillies and five almonds in two cups of water till tomato skin comes off.

*Now transfer peeled tomatoes, almonds and red chilli into a blender. Add garlic cloves and ginger. Blend it.

*Add sugar, vinegar, salt and soy sauce. Blend it to a smooth paste.

*Check for water, but make sure the sauce is thick and smooth.

Finally, plate the ragi momos nicely with colourful veggies, spicy dip and some hung curd as sides.

Health benefits of ragi

-Skin: Source of vitamin D improves vitality, improves skin tissues and reduces wrinkles.

-Diabetes: Ragi has a low glycemic index and hence reduces food cravings which helps in keeping the blood sugar in check.

-Anaemia: Ragi is a good source of iron and helps improve hemoglobin levels.

-Insomnia: Ragi is a source of antioxidants like tryptophan and amino acids. This helps to reduce anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

-Weight loss: Ragi is high in dietary fiber which helps reduce unnecessary food cravings and helps in weight loss.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.