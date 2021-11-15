Does rice stick to the pan while making fried rice? Here’s a tip for you

Chinese food seems incomplete without fried rice. Made using vegetables and an assortment of sauces, fried rice is enjoyed by all. But cooking enthusiasts know how rice often sticks to the pan while making it, especially when preparing in a non-stick or aluminum pan.

Chef Kunal Kapur recently shared an effective tip to help combat the problem of burnt rice (and even noodles).

“I know many of you struggle with rice sticking into the pan while making fried rice but here’s my simple and easy solution for this,” he said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

Take a look at the method here:

*Heat the pan (aluminum/otherwise) over a high-flame.

*Add little oil and gently move the pan, so that the oil is spread evenly across the bottom.

*Smoke the oil slightly and then drain and keep it aside.

*Heat up the pan again. Now when you fry the rice, it wont stick for some time.

ALSO READ | Spice up your food with this special chilli oil recipe

Et voila, with these four simple steps you can ensure that the next time you cook Chinese for the family, you won’t have to worry about fried rice or noodles sticking to your pan. Do try the tip and let us know!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!