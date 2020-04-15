Care for some fried rice? Try this easy, lip-smacking recipe

Try this easy recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Try this easy recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

For all those experimenting with their culinary skills and trying out new recipes during lockdown, here is something you may like to try tonight. It is easy to prepare, tasty and straight from chef Sanjeev Kapoor‘s kitchen. In an Instagram post, the renowned chef wrote, “Garlic is extremely beneficial when it comes to boosting the immune system. Here’s a sumptuous and quick fried rice recipe with the robust garlic & butter.”

Fried rice, a dish made with cooked rice and an assortment of vegetables, is stir-fried in a wok or a frying pan. While there are countless variations, Kapoor shared the recipe of Butter Garlic Vegetable Fried Rice.

All you would need extra is some fresh garlic stalks. Check out the full recipe below.

Butter Garlic Vegetable Fried Rice

Ingredients

8-10 – Green garlic stalks, roughly chopped

3tbsp – Butter

1/2 cup – Onion, chopped

2tbsp – French beans, finely chopped

2tbsp – Cabbage, grated

2tbsp – Grated cauliflower

2tbsp – Carnot, grated

Salt to taste

3 cups – Cooked rice

2tbsp – Water (optional)

Method

*Take a pan and add butter in it. Add chopped garlic, onion, French beans, grated cabbage, cauliflower and grated carrot. Mix them together. Add salt. Put cooked rice in the pan.

*If you want to use less oil or butter, then add 2 tablespoons of water. This helps increase the moisture content.

*Add finely chopped garlic stalk. Mix it all together. Switch off the flame. Ready to serve.

Garlic benefits

An anti-inflammatory vegetable, garlic is considered good for the respiratory system. According to a study published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, those who eat raw garlic, are less likely to develop a cancer of the lung.

