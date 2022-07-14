Increase the shelf life of vegetables, make soft rotis, remove garlic smell from hands with these kitchen hacks

The kitchen may excite some people, but for others, it is the one place they would rather not be. However, you never know when you may find yourself in the kitchen to whip up a quick dish. At such times, nothing comes to the rescue more than tips and tricks that make cooking a hassle-free experience.

To help you out a little, former MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared some hacks as part of her Aaj ka Gyaan series on Instagram.

In a video, she answered certain frequently asked questions when it comes to buying and storing vegetables, making soft and fluffy rotis and puris, and also shared some easy hacks to save time.

Here’s the list.

*To prevent rotting, store onions and potatoes separately.

*To make super soft rotis, add a pinch of salt, a dash of oil, and lukewarm water to the dough. Let the dough rest for 20 minutes before you make the rotis.

*When grinding cardamom, add a teaspoon of sugar. It will make it finer.

*Increase the shelf life of vegetables to at least 10 days by wrapping them in newspapers and then keeping them in the refrigerator.

*Remove the stem of green chillies, wrap them in a tissue paper and keep in an airtight box in the refrigerator. This helps keep them fresh.

*To remove the smell of garlic from your hands, rub them against a steel utensil.

*When making ginger-garlic paste, keep the ginger-garlic ratio to 40:60. If you want to store the mixture, add some white vinegar.

*To make soft and fluffy pooris, knead the dough with milk instead of water.

*Ensure your salad leaves stay crunchy by soaking them in ice water with a dash of lemon juice before making the salad.

*Brinjals that are light weight but bigger tend to have lesser seeds.

Which is the most useful for you?

