Make pure, fresh ghee at home with these basic ingredients

Ghee has a lot of health benefits. (Source: getty images)

Ghee or clarified butter is an oft-used ingredient in most Indian households. But instead of buying it from the market, you can also churn pure and fresh ghee at home. The process takes some time indeed but the method is quite simple and anyone can do it.

In case you want to make ghee at home, follow the steps as suggested by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Ingredients

Full fat milk

Yogurt

Ice cold water

Ice cubes

Method

* Pour milk in a pan and heat on medium flame. Bring the milk to boil.

* Turn off the flame and allow the milk to cool completely.

Read| Make khoya at home with these two simple recipes

* Now gently collect the cream or malai floating on top of the milk. Transfer it to an airtight container. Freeze it.

* Repeat this process of collecting fresh malai or cream and freezing it for the next 15-20 days.

* After 15-20 days, take out the container from the freezer and let the cream come to room temperature by transferring it to a large bowl.

* Add yogurt to the cream (two tbsps of yogurt for three cups of cream or malai) and mix well.

* Cover the mixture and keep aside for six to eight hours.

* After six to eight hours, take out the mixture in a bowl. Add ice-cold water and ice cubes.

* Using an electric hand blender, churn the mixture till the white butter floats on top. Gently collect the white butter and shape it into small balls and keep in another bowl.

* Wash the white butter balls in a bowl of water. Drain and keep in a separate bowl.

* Heat the white butter balls in a pan on low flame. Cook for 45 minutes or till the milk solids have settled down. Make sure to not stir it. Switch off the flame and strain the clarified butter or ghee through a muslin cloth. Pour the ghee in an airtight container. You can use it for up to two months.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd