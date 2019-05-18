You will love these fresh and healthy summer recipes

Apart from the heat, summers also make you feel dull and tired which is why eating healthy and having fluids is extremely important during summer. But how about ditching colas and canned juices and opting for something extremely healthy and filling?
To help you make healthy choices this season, we have curated a list of recipes from the book The Eat Right Prescription by Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, Founder & Chief Surgeon – Digestive Health Institute by Dr. Muffi. Trust us, these are very easy to make and are packed with nutrients which are good for your body.
Green Glow Juice
Serving – 2 glasses
Ingredients:
1 cup – Bitter gourd (karela) juice
½ cup – Carrot juice
¼ cup – Mint leaves
1 tbsp – Lemon juice
¼ tsp – Freshly ground black pepper powder
crushed ice, as required
Salt to taste
For the garnish:
1 – slice of lemon
1 – slice of bitter gourd (karela)
Few sprigs of mint leaves
Method:
*Blend all ingredients using little water, if required, till smooth.
*Rinse the juice with muslin cloth.
*Fill two glasses with desired amount of crushed ice and pour juice in.
*Serve immediately garnished with lime, bitter gourd slices and mint leaves.
Nutritional content per serving:
Energy (kcal): 63
Carbohydrates (g): 12.5
Apricot Almond Smoothie
Serving – 1 glass
Ingredients:
½ cup – Apricot
3/4th cup – Curd
2 tbsp – Almonds
½ cup – Ice
Method:
*Blend all ingredients together.
*Serve immediately.
Nutritional content per serving:
Energy (kcal): 175
Protein (g): 5.5
Carbohydrates (g): 17.5
Fat (g): 11
Vegetable Snow Salad
Servings – 5
Ingredients:
125g – Home-made low-fat paneer, crumbled
75g – Carrots, grated
75g – Cabbage, thinly sliced
75g – Green peas, shelled and boiled
75g – Onions, thinly sliced
50g – Capsicum, grated
For dressing:
100g – Hung curd
1 tbsp – Oil
¼ tsp – Mustard powder
Pepper and salt, to taste
Method:
*Whisk the curd, adding in oil drop by drop until it becomes smooth.
*Season with salt, mustard powder and pepper.
*Toss the vegetables and paneer together in a bowl; pour dressing over and mix well.
Nutritional content per serving:
Energy (kcal): 136
Protein (g): 6.8
Carbohydrates (g): 6.3
Fat (g): 5