You will love these fresh and healthy summer recipes

Apart from the heat, summers also make you feel dull and tired which is why eating healthy and having fluids is extremely important during summer. But how about ditching colas and canned juices and opting for something extremely healthy and filling?

To help you make healthy choices this season, we have curated a list of recipes from the book The Eat Right Prescription by Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, Founder & Chief Surgeon – Digestive Health Institute by Dr. Muffi. Trust us, these are very easy to make and are packed with nutrients which are good for your body.

Green Glow Juice

Serving – 2 glasses

Ingredients:

1 cup – Bitter gourd (karela) juice

½ cup – Carrot juice

¼ cup – Mint leaves

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

¼ tsp – Freshly ground black pepper powder

crushed ice, as required

Salt to taste

For the garnish:

1 – slice of lemon

1 – slice of bitter gourd (karela)

Few sprigs of mint leaves

Method:

*Blend all ingredients using little water, if required, till smooth.

*Rinse the juice with muslin cloth.

*Fill two glasses with desired amount of crushed ice and pour juice in.

*Serve immediately garnished with lime, bitter gourd slices and mint leaves.

Nutritional content per serving:

Energy (kcal): 63

Carbohydrates (g): 12.5

Apricot Almond Smoothie

Serving – 1 glass

Ingredients:

½ cup – Apricot

3/4th cup – Curd

2 tbsp – Almonds

½ cup – Ice

Method:

*Blend all ingredients together.

*Serve immediately.

Nutritional content per serving:

Energy (kcal): 175

Protein (g): 5.5

Carbohydrates (g): 17.5

Fat (g): 11

Vegetable Snow Salad

Servings – 5

Ingredients:

125g – Home-made low-fat paneer, crumbled

75g – Carrots, grated

75g – Cabbage, thinly sliced

75g – Green peas, shelled and boiled

75g – Onions, thinly sliced

50g – Capsicum, grated

For dressing:

100g – Hung curd

1 tbsp – Oil

¼ tsp – Mustard powder

Pepper and salt, to taste

Method:

*Whisk the curd, adding in oil drop by drop until it becomes smooth.

*Season with salt, mustard powder and pepper.

*Toss the vegetables and paneer together in a bowl; pour dressing over and mix well.

Nutritional content per serving:

Energy (kcal): 136

Protein (g): 6.8

Carbohydrates (g): 6.3

Fat (g): 5