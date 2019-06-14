From Fresh Garden Pizza to Mahi Achari Tikka: Which recipe would you like to try this weekend?

Most of us look forward to the weekend, and this weekend is especially awaited because two of the best cricket teams – India and Pakistan – will be playing against each other on Sunday. We are sure you would not like to get up from in front of your TV set and miss even a second of the match, which is why we have curated some recipes that you can prepare beforehand and enjoy while the game is on!

Advertising

These recipes from Amitabh, head chef, Anardana, Modern Kitchen & Bar are easy to make, and will add wonderful flavours to your day!

Fresh Garden Pizza

Ingredients:

Olive oil (as required)

2 cups – All-purpose flour

1⁄2 cup – White whole wheat flour

1⁄2 cup – Cornmeal

1⁄4 tsp – Active dry yeast

1 tsp – Salt

1⁄2 cup – No-salt tomato sauce

1⁄2 tsp – Dried Italian seasoning

3-4 cups – Fresh vegetables such as cherry tomatoes, broccoli florets, and olives

1 cup – Mushrooms, halved or sliced

1 cup – shredded mozzarella cheese

Method:

Advertising

*Take a large bowl and combine flour, cornmeal, yeast, and salt. Gradually stir in 1-1/4 cups warm water, stirring until all is moistened. After a while, the mixture will turn into a soft, sticky dough. Then, cover the bowl and leave it for 12 to 24 hours.

*Then, take a baking pan with parchment paper and brush it with olive oil. Turn dough out onto prepared pan. Now, using well-oiled hands or a rubber spatula, gently push dough to the pan’s edges. Cover; let it rest until puffy and the dough pulls away slightly from edges of the baking pan.

*Lastly, preheat oven to 400 degrees F and pre-bake the crust for 10 minutes. Combine tomato sauce and dried Italian seasoning, and spread over hot crust. Add vegetables, mushrooms, and cheese. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes more or until golden brown. Serve hot.

Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani

Ingredients:

1 tbsp – Salt

1 tsp – Saffron

Sautéed brown onions (as per requirement)

1 tbsp – Ginger garlic paste

1 tbsp – Red chilli paste

1 tbsp – Green chilli paste

1/2 tbsp – Cardamom powder

3-4 – Cinnamon sticks

1 tbsp – Cumin seeds

4 – Cloves

1 kg – Meat

A pinch of mace

Mint leaves (as needed)

2 tbsp – Lemon juice

250 g – Curd

4 tbsp – Clarified butter

750 g – Semi cooked rice

1/2 cup – Water

1/2 cup – Oil

1 – Egg

Method:

*Clean the meat well. Now take a pan and add meat, salt, ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, green chilli paste, sauteed brown onions, cardamom powder, cinnamon, cumin seeds, cloves, mace, mint leaves and lemon juice.

*Mix all the ingredients well.

*Add semi cooked rice, curd, clarified butter, saffron, water and oil to the ingredient mix. Mix it well.

*Now, apply a sticky dough on the sides of the pan and cover with lid to seal it. Let it cook for about 25-30 minutes.

*Garnish it with half-fry omelet, or sliced carrots, cucumbers or any other ingredient according to taste. Serve hot.

Mahi Achari Tikka

Ingredients:

500 g – Boneless fish

2 1/2 tbsp – Mustard oil

3 tsp – Onion paste

1 cup – Yogurt

2 tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2 tsp – Turmeric powder

Salt (as required)

3 tbsp – Minced garlic

2 tbsp – Garlic ginger paste

3-4 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tbsp – Gram flour (besan)

Method:



*Washing the fish and leave it to dry. Once dried, cut it into equal cubes.

*In a large bowl, mix yogurt, lemon juice, red chili powder, garlic paste, and salt.

*Mix the rest of the ingredients – onion paste, garlic – in a different container. Add ghee to the fish and let it rest for 1-2 hours.

*Add the fish cubes to the mixture and leave them for marination.

*On a baking tray, place a silicon sheet and then fish over it. Keep the tray in the preheated oven and cook for 10-15 mins.

Advertising

*Coat the fish with ghee and cook for another 5 minutes.