Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Chef shares recipe for making restaurant-style French fries with masala

You need minimal ingredients to make the perfect French fries!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 6:30:29 pm
french friesHave you tried making french fries yet? (Source: pixabay)

You do not need a special occasion to eat French fries. They are an all-time comfort food, which is why most of us love them. If you want to binge on French fries, it is best to make as much as you want at home. All you need are some potatoes and minimal spices.

But French fries are not the same as your regular potato fries. Making them perfectly — crispy from the outside and soft and creamy inside –involves a long process but a very simple recipe that anyone can try.

Chef Kunal Kapur shared one such recipe on Instagram recently. Try this at home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

Ingredients

Big potatoes
Oil for deep frying

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |New York’s $200 French fries offer ‘escape’ from reality

Method

*Peel some big potatoes. Slice each potato slightly on all four slides so that it rests on the chopping board. Now cut it into thin slices, about a quarter of an inch, in the shape of French fries.

*In a bowl of water, add the potato slices and keep in the fridge for two to three hours. This will help remove the starch, making the slices light.

*In a pan, boil some water. Add salt.

*Take out the potato and add it to the boiling water for blanching. Turn off the flame after exactly five minutes. Strain the potatoes.

*Place the potato slices on a napkin or a thick kitchen cloth. Allow it to cool down.

*Once the potato slices cool down, transfer them to a ziplock bag. Keep it in the freezer for about three to four hours or till the time they are frozen.

*In a pan, add oil and heat it on high flame.

*Take out the frozen French fries and deep fry them.

French fry masala

Ingredients

1 tsp – Salt
1 tbsp – Mint powder
1 tbsp – Chilli flakes
1 tbsp – Chat masala

Method

*Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Add a generous amount of masala to the French fries and serve.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
