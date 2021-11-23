French chef Daniel Boulud is ‘best restaurateur in the world’

New York-based French chef Daniel Boulud has been named the world’s best restaurateur by Les Grandes Tables du Monde.

The association of 184 top quality restaurants from all over the world said that the culinary expert “embodies, for many North Americans, French gastronomy, or even gastronomy, period”.

The chef, 66, is known for his French cuisine with American products and flavours.

Describing his restaurant’s nearly three-decade journey and recent renovation, the chef took to Instagram and said: “Together, we continue to evolve and elevate the cuisine, rooted in French tradition, with modern refinements to make even the most classic dishes a revelation. Our bar and lounge offers an à la carte menu, and no reservations are required. Our New York finest hospitality is back, and so is #DANIEL. We look forward to sharing our delicious journey with the team, suppliers, and loyal customers.”

Boulud told AFP how “professional dedication and indeed a sign of friendship and support from colleagues” helped.

The chef who is a US citizen and “loves New York” serves “extraordinary” dinners that costs about $300 per head, including wine and service.

“Customers want to have fun, splash on wine, they go out a lot. We see them with regularity and loyalty that reassures us,” Boulud told AFP.

