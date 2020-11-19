Sameera Reddy and mum-in-law share their unique take on Mumbai-style frankie; take a look

Actor Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde shared frankie recipes; Watch. (Source: Sameera Reddy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

A great way to use leftover rotis is by turning them into a frankie! While there are numerous versions of the frankie, we like the ones with panner and potato filling. Sharing a fun compilation of each of these recipes is none other than the interesting daughter-in-law and mother-in-law duo of actor Sameera Reddy and Manjri Varde.

“There are so many versions of the frankie! Manjri Varde is obsessed with potato and I love paneer! She is all about marinated chilli and chaat masala and I’m about a spicy red sauce that drenches the roti. So, here is our take on the Mumbai frankie,” shared Reddy.

Take a look at their video below:

Sassy Saasu Potato Frankie

Ingredients

4 – Medium-sized potatoes, boiled

1 tsp – Salt

½ tsp – Turmeric

1 tbsp – Coriander powder

1 tbsp – Cumin powder

½ tsp – Garam masala

1 tbsp – Amchoor

Few coriander sprigs, chopped

To serve

Chaat masala

Marinated chopped chilli in vinegar

Chopped onions

Egg roti (simple roti with an egg beaten and cooked on top)

Method

*In a good amount of hot oil, add the crushed boiled potatoes, spices, salt and garam masala. Brown it really well. Add chopped coriander and it’s done!

Messy Mama Paneer version

Ingredients

250g – Fresh paneer

1 – Big onion, chopped long

1 tsp – Coriander powder

1 tsp – Cumin powder

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tbsp – Amchoor powder

Salt

Chopped coriander

To serve

Chopped onion

Egg roti

Ingredients for Hot spicy sauce

2 tbsp – Oil

2 tbsp – Water

1½ tbsp – Amchoor

1t bsp – Red chilli powder

Salt

Method

*Mix all the ingredients really well and the sauce is ready.

Method for paneer filling

*Saute the onions in hot oil, add the salt and spices. Add the paneer. Brown well. Add chopped coriander.

Easy, right?

Here’s what Reddy said, “Make your frankies your style! It’s easy and delicious! Mix and match, and most of all have fun! We started this series to not take ourselves seriously or rather to take having fun seriously. Enjoy.”

