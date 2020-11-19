Sameera Reddy and mum-in-law share their unique take on Mumbai-style frankie; take a look

A great way to use leftover rotis is by turning them into a frankie! While there are numerous versions of the frankie, we like the ones with panner and potato filling. Sharing a fun compilation of each of these recipes is none other than the interesting daughter-in-law and mother-in-law duo of actor Sameera Reddy and Manjri Varde.
“There are so many versions of the frankie! Manjri Varde is obsessed with potato and I love paneer! She is all about marinated chilli and chaat masala and I’m about a spicy red sauce that drenches the roti. So, here is our take on the Mumbai frankie,” shared Reddy.
Take a look at their video below:
Sassy Saasu Potato Frankie
Ingredients
4 – Medium-sized potatoes, boiled
1 tsp – Salt
½ tsp – Turmeric
1 tbsp – Coriander powder
1 tbsp – Cumin powder
½ tsp – Garam masala
1 tbsp – Amchoor
Few coriander sprigs, chopped
To serve
Chaat masala
Marinated chopped chilli in vinegar
Chopped onions
Egg roti (simple roti with an egg beaten and cooked on top)
Method
*In a good amount of hot oil, add the crushed boiled potatoes, spices, salt and garam masala. Brown it really well. Add chopped coriander and it’s done!
Messy Mama Paneer version
Ingredients
250g – Fresh paneer
1 – Big onion, chopped long
1 tsp – Coriander powder
1 tsp – Cumin powder
½ tsp – Turmeric powder
1 tbsp – Amchoor powder
Salt
Chopped coriander
To serve
Chopped onion
Egg roti
Ingredients for Hot spicy sauce
2 tbsp – Oil
2 tbsp – Water
1½ tbsp – Amchoor
1t bsp – Red chilli powder
Salt
Method
*Mix all the ingredients really well and the sauce is ready.
Method for paneer filling
*Saute the onions in hot oil, add the salt and spices. Add the paneer. Brown well. Add chopped coriander.
Easy, right?
Here’s what Reddy said, “Make your frankies your style! It’s easy and delicious! Mix and match, and most of all have fun! We started this series to not take ourselves seriously or rather to take having fun seriously. Enjoy.”
