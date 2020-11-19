scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Top news

Sameera Reddy and mum-in-law share their unique take on Mumbai-style frankie; take a look

Both the recipes look delicious. Which one would you like to try?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 19, 2020 9:40:33 pm
sameera reddy recipe, indianexpressActor Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde shared frankie recipes; Watch. (Source: Sameera Reddy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

A great way to use leftover rotis is by turning them into a frankie! While there are numerous versions of the frankie, we like the ones with panner and potato filling. Sharing a fun compilation of each of these recipes is none other than the interesting daughter-in-law and mother-in-law duo of actor Sameera Reddy and Manjri Varde.

“There are so many versions of the frankie! Manjri Varde is obsessed with potato and I love paneer! She is all about marinated chilli and chaat masala and I’m about a spicy red sauce that drenches the roti. So, here is our take on the Mumbai frankie,” shared Reddy.

Take a look at their video below:

Sassy Saasu Potato Frankie

Ingredients

4 – Medium-sized potatoes, boiled
1 tsp – Salt
½ tsp – Turmeric
1 tbsp – Coriander powder
1 tbsp – Cumin powder
½ tsp – Garam masala
1 tbsp – Amchoor
Few coriander sprigs, chopped

To serve

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Chaat masala
Marinated chopped chilli in vinegar
Chopped onions
Egg roti (simple roti with an egg beaten and cooked on top)

Method

*In a good amount of hot oil, add the crushed boiled potatoes, spices, salt and garam masala. Brown it really well. Add chopped coriander and it’s done!

Messy Mama Paneer version

Ingredients

250g – Fresh paneer
1 – Big onion, chopped long
1 tsp – Coriander powder
1 tsp – Cumin powder
½ tsp – Turmeric powder
1 tbsp – Amchoor powder
Salt
Chopped coriander

To serve

Chopped onion
Egg roti

Ingredients for Hot spicy sauce

2 tbsp – Oil
2 tbsp – Water
1½ tbsp – Amchoor
1t bsp – Red chilli powder
Salt

Method

*Mix all the ingredients really well and the sauce is ready.

Method for paneer filling

*Saute the onions in hot oil, add the salt and spices. Add the paneer. Brown well. Add chopped coriander.

Easy, right?

Here’s what Reddy said, “Make your frankies your style! It’s easy and delicious! Mix and match, and most of all have fun! We started this series to not take ourselves seriously or rather to take having fun seriously. Enjoy.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

jim sarbh, jim sarbh photos, jim sarbh made in heaven, jim sarbh taish, jim sarbh latest news, jim sarbh actor
10 fashionably cool pictures of Jim Sarbh we can’t get enough of

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement