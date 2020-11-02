Four simple ways to reduce salt intake, suggested by FSSAI

Eating too much of high-salt diet can affect your health adversely. (Source: Pixabay)

Excess salt consumption can be harmful for your health. For one, it can lead to a surge in blood pressure and should be consumed with caution by those suffering from hypertension. It can also lead to kidney-related diseases.

Besides, studies have shown that eating too much salt can also weaken the immune system by making it difficult for the body to fight bacterial infections.

Are you also among those who like salty foods? Do you also have the habit of adding extra salt to your meals? To avoid doing this, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has come up with four simple tips to keep your salt intake under control.

Tip 1:

Instead of adding salt, you can replace it with alternative seasonings like lemon powder, amchur powder (dry mango powder), ajwain (carom seeds), black pepper powder and oregano.

Tip 2:

“Instead of adding salt to your food while cooking, try adding it at the end. This way you will end up using less salt in the process of cooking,” FSSAI wrote in a tweet.

Tip 3:

Some foods like pickles, papad, sauces, chutneys and namkeen have hidden salt in them. So, try to reduce the intake of such foods.

Tip 4:

Do not add salt to rice, dosa, roti and puri while cooking or it will camouflage the natural sweetness of the grains, FSSAI mentioned.

When are you starting to follow?

