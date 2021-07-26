Mushrooms are healthy for you; chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares why

July 26, 2021 3:50:32 pm
Mushrooms are a vegetarian’s delight. They come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colours, and can be prepared in numerous ways. From being used as a vegetable in a variety of curries and dishes to being even as a topping on pizzas, a mushroom is a versatile food item that can be paired with varied ingredients.
But, did you know mushrooms are not just delicious, but also very healthy for you?
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, recently, shared an Instagram post highlighting the many health benefits of eating mushrooms.
“Save some room for mushrooms!” he captioned the post. Take a look.
He shared the following benefits of mushrooms:
*Mushrooms are an amazing food for weight loss as they are low in calories.
*They are rich and packed with antioxidants.
*They are high on fibre and contain a good amount of proteins.
*They come in a lot of exciting varieties.
With these amazing benefits of mushrooms, it’s time for you to include them in your meals!
