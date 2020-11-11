scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Bihar polls

Looking for a quick burst of energy? Whip up this four-ingredient laddoo

These energy balls will be ready in just 10 minutes!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 11, 2020 2:10:38 pm
energy balls, energy laddoos, energy ladoo recipe, easy recipe, ambika shetty kitchen recipes, four-ingredient energy balls, energy laddoos, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, special energy laddoos,Count on this easy recipe for a quick fix. (Source: Ambika Shetty's Kitchen/Facebook)

Most of us feel tired and drained of our energies after a tiring day at work. For such times, you can always count on energy bars. But rather than buying energy bars from outside, how about making nutritious ones at home? After all, nothing beats the benefits of consuming homemade food. Isn’t it?

Take a look at this delectable energy balls recipe from Ambika Shetty. And if you love your ghar ka bana laddoo, this one should definitely be on your list.

What’s special about the recipe? The 10-minute preparation can be made with just four ingredients.

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

1 cup – Walnuts, finely chopped
1 cup – Dates, deseeded
½ tbsp – Ghee
1 tbsp – Peanut butter

Method

*In a pan, add ghee, dates and roast well. Allow to cool down.
*In the same pan, add walnuts. Roast well for three minutes.
*Grind the roasted and cooled dates into a fine paste.
*In a bowl, add dates paste, roasted walnuts and peanut butter. Mix well.
*Shape into small balls.

Here are some other energy laddoo recipes that you may like to try:

Boost your immunity with this healthy laddoo recipe 
Gond ladoo: Why you should have them
Would you like to try ragi ladoos today?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

National Gallery of Modern Art, National Gallery of Modern Art reopens, National Gallery of Modern Art opens again, National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi, National Gallery of Modern Art opening, pandemic, National Gallery of Modern Art welcomes visitors, Indian Express news
The National Gallery of Modern Art welcomes visitors after prolonged lockdown; see pictures

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 11: Latest News

Advertisement