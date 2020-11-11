Looking for a quick burst of energy? Whip up this four-ingredient laddoo

Count on this easy recipe for a quick fix. (Source: Ambika Shetty's Kitchen/Facebook)

Most of us feel tired and drained of our energies after a tiring day at work. For such times, you can always count on energy bars. But rather than buying energy bars from outside, how about making nutritious ones at home? After all, nothing beats the benefits of consuming homemade food. Isn’t it?

Take a look at this delectable energy balls recipe from Ambika Shetty. And if you love your ghar ka bana laddoo, this one should definitely be on your list.

What’s special about the recipe? The 10-minute preparation can be made with just four ingredients.

Ingredients

1 cup – Walnuts, finely chopped

1 cup – Dates, deseeded

½ tbsp – Ghee

1 tbsp – Peanut butter

Method

*In a pan, add ghee, dates and roast well. Allow to cool down.

*In the same pan, add walnuts. Roast well for three minutes.

*Grind the roasted and cooled dates into a fine paste.

*In a bowl, add dates paste, roasted walnuts and peanut butter. Mix well.

*Shape into small balls.

Here are some other energy laddoo recipes that you may like to try:

Boost your immunity with this healthy laddoo recipe

Gond ladoo: Why you should have them

Would you like to try ragi ladoos today?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd