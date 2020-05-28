Follow Us:
Thursday, May 28, 2020
COVID19

Bored of regular coffee? Try this sugar-free vegan hot chocolate

Say goodbye to your regular cuppa and switch to this delicious drink which will definitely bring a smile on your face!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2020 7:10:52 pm
Have you tried this sugar-free vegan hot chocolate? (PR handout)

Are you bored of regular tea, coffee or even Dalgona coffee? Then you are at the right place! We are here to share a sugar-free vegan drink which is perfect for your evening beverage break. So say goodbye to your regular cuppa and switch to this delicious drink which will definitely bring a smile on your face after a tiring day!

Check out the recipe below:

Vegan dark hot chocolate by Fabelle Chocolates

Have you tried this vegan hot chocolate? (PR handout)

Ingredients

1/4 cup – Dark chocolate
1/2 tbsp – Cocoa Powder
1/2 tbsp – Stevia powder. Can be substituted with dates or maple syrup.
1 cup – Any vegan milk of your choice

Method

* Boil the soy/almond milk on medium heat

* Add the cocoa powder and whisk till it’s smooth. Add the chopped dark chocolate pieces.

* Whisk till the chocolate melts and the beverage is creamy.

* Add stevia powder.

* Garnish with grated chocolate and serve hot.

