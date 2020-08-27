Former royal chef reveals what the Queen eats in a day

While the Queen would never directly tell the chefs she didn't enjoy a meal, she would leave a message in a notebook, mentioning that she does not want to eat a particular dish again. (REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool)

Admit it, you have wanted to ‘dine like royalty’ at least once in your life. Most people wonder what being born into luxury would feel like — the lifestyle, the food, the clothes, etc. Now, you can take a little peek into the life of the Queen herself, and find out what the British monarch eats in a day.

Queen Elizabeth II’s former chef Darren McGrady has now revealed her private dining habits. According to The Independent, during his 11-year tenure at the Buckingham Palace, McGrady (58) was the queen’s personal chef. He had accompanied her on various overseas royal tours, and had also cooked for five American Presidents — Ford, Reagan, Bush Sr, Clinton, and Bush Jr — during their visits.

The outlet reports that McGrady has also served other members of the royal family, mainly Princess Diana and her sons William and Harry at the Kensington Palace. In fact, on the night of Diana’s death, on August 31, 1997, McGrady had cooked for and had kept her dinner ready.

In his book Eating Royally: Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen, McGrady throws light on the Queen’s eating habits and dining preferences. He says the Queen has four meals a day, but only in small portions. On his YouTube channel, McGrady says that during his time as her personal chef — between 1982 and 1993 — the Queen used to have breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner.

While for breakfast she keeps the meal simple, with tea, biscuits and a bowl of cereal, for lunch she likes “grilled fish with wilted spinach or courgettes”. She also enjoys “a simple grilled chicken with salad”.

She then moves on to her late afternoon tea, with scones and jam.

The outlet reports that the Queen had 20 chefs at the royal kitchen when McGrady was working there. He says that while she would never directly tell them she didn’t enjoy a meal, she would leave a message in a notebook for the staff, mentioning that she does not want to eat a particular dish again.

Among the foods that she absolutely dislikes are garlic and onion, because of their strong, pungent smell, McGrady reveals in his YouTube channel.

