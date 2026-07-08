Former BCCI chef calls paneer most adulterated food: ‘Don’t remember the last time I had it’

Former BCCI chef Arun Chauhan, who once worked with the Indian men’s cricket team, recently called paneer, or cottage cheese, the most adulterated food today. “In today’s time, it is paneer. Paneer, as we all know, is made from milk, but in today’s time, it is not pure. So, you won’t get any pure paneer. I don’t even remember the last time I had paneer. We get the best-quality paneer in our restaurant, but it does increase the fat content. And I tend to put on weight, so I avoid it,” Chauhan told Vaarun Tiwari on his YouTube podcast.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that this concern is not without basis. “Paneer is a popular dairy product. Like many high-demand foods, it can sometimes be adulterated, especially when sourced from unregulated vendors. Adulteration might include using starch, detergents, synthetic milk components, or low-quality milk to increase quantity and profits. However, this does not mean that all paneer on the market is unsafe. Consumers should avoid generalisations and focus on buying from trusted and reputable sources,” said Sheikh.

Why is paneer particularly vulnerable to adulteration?

Paneer has a relatively short shelf life and is made in large quantities in both organised and unorganised sectors. “As a protein-rich food regularly consumed by vegetarians, there is significant market demand. This creates chances for unethical practices in some parts of the supply chain,” highlighted Sheikh.

Are there any warning signs consumers should look for?

Fresh paneer should have a mild milky aroma, a soft but firm texture, and a natural white colour. “An unusually rubbery texture, overly bright colour, sour smell, or a crumbly texture may suggest poor quality. Consumers should also be cautious about products sold at unusually low prices,” said Sheikh.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Should people stop eating paneer because of concerns about adulteration?

Not at all, affirmed Sheikh. “Paneer is still an excellent source of high-quality protein, calcium, and essential nutrients. Instead of cutting it out of their diets, consumers should focus on sourcing it carefully. Homemade paneer or products from established brands that follow food safety standards are usually safer options,” said Sheikh.

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The focus should be on food quality and source, rather than fear. “Paneer can still be part of a healthy diet when purchased from reliable suppliers and stored correctly. Awareness is important, but unnecessary avoidance of nutritious foods is not the answer,” said Sheikh.

Paneer has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.