For tonight’s dessert, here’s a mango cake recipe

We love mango in all its avatars — whether it is in the form of a thick shake, cheesecake, jam or mousse. So it would not be wrong to say that mango dessert don’t really go to your stomachs, but straight into your hearts. If you too want to enjoy the best of this fruit, then we have the perfect recipe for you, a mango cake!

Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

1/2 tsp – Baking powder

1/2 cup – Sugar

1/2 cup – Mango pulp

1 tsp – Vinegar

1/4 cup – Refined oil

1/4 cup – Milk

1 cup – All-purpose flour

Steps

*Take 1/2 cup each of sugar and mango pulp and grind well. Transfer it to a bowl.

*To this, add 1/4 cup of refined oil and a teaspoon of vinegar. Mix well.

*Next, place a strainer on top of the same bowl and sieve the dry ingredients — baking powder and all-purpose flour.

*Fold the mixture using a spatula, and add 1/4 cup of milk to get a batter-like consistency.

*Grease a cake tin with butter and dust a little all-purpose flour. Now transfer the cake batter and microwave it for 30 minutes at 160-degree Celsius.

*Allow it to cool and de-mould the cake. Garnish with small mango chunks or dust some sugar powder on top.

Enjoy!

