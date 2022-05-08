For mothers and their gut-health, start adding sourdough discard to meals

While your gut takes its own sweet time to adjust to alternative grains and gluten-free meals, adding sourdough discard to your regular chapatis and parathas makes it all very easy. It helps break down the complex proteins and the flour is processed to the extent that you do not feel heavy or bloated. Not only this, sourdough discard has many health benefits. My students call it sourdough reward because when we start using the discard, the possibilities are endless. You can veganise thousands of recipes if you know how to keep your sourdough discard healthy.

This mother’s day, I decided to do justice to everything I have been grateful for. This podi stuffing idea came simply because I am addicted to adding podis to my usual millet rice and as a dry spread to my sourdough breads. It is such a time saviour. Relished mango jam (murabba, as we call it) made by my mom to pay tribute to the feeling of being a mother and daughter at the same time. My little one enjoyed this Mother’s Day special quick breakfast today.

Ingredients: (makes 5 Parathas)

For the dough:

· 200 gm sprouted ragi (finger millet) Flour

· 2 tbsp sourdough discard

· Lukewarm water to knead

For the stuffing:

· ½ cup podi of your choice

· 2-3 tbsp finely chopped onion

· 1 tsp cold pressed mustard oil

· Rock salt to taste

Method:

1. In a deep bowl mix millet flour and discard. Add water in batches to knead a tight yet soft dough.

2. Cover it and leave it for 2-3 hours to ferment well.

3. In the meanwhile you can mix all stuffing ingredients. You can also add fresh greens like mint, coriander or curry leaves.

4. Refer to the video and roll out a paratha using a parchment paper.

5. Nicely cook it on well-seasoned cast iron griddle with a gentle greasing of mustard oil.

6. Once done, serve hot with your favourite chutney, pickle or home-made jam. I enjoyed it with homemade mango jam made by my mom.

Shalini Rajani is a Millet Coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Gluten-free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.

