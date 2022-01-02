Nutritionist recommends this winter diet routine for a healthy body

As the weather changes, Ayurveda prescribes routines or Ritucharya to follow. This enables the body to offset the changes, keeping it in a state of balanced health. Likewise, it prescribes foods which are in-season. It follows the principle that foods that are adapted to growing in the current season would also help the body adapt to it, too. Hence, it brings our bodies in tune with nature’s cycles thereby ensuring good health. Emphasising on it, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a winter meal plan on Instagram.

Take a look!

As per Diwekar, it is a good idea to bring variety in your diet by adding different foods each day.

For Mondays, poha is a quick and easy breakfast dish that can be followed by mattar paneer and rice for lunch, chicken and rice for dinner.

Tuesdays can be sevaiya upma, aloo gobi and bajra roti followed by khichdi for dinner.

Roti with til (sesame) chutney for breakfast is another convenient alternative to the usual bread and butter. Rajma chawal, the popular North Indian lunch staple is also recommended by Diwekar followed by paneer paratha for dinner.

For Thursdays, ratala khees or a sweet potato stir fry which is a Maharashtrian traditional dish should be added to the breakfast menu. Aloo (potato) or palak (spinach) sabji with rice or roti are good for lunch and dinner.

You can try the iddada which is a type of white dhokla with garlic chutney for Friday. For lunch and dinner, mooli patta sabzi (radish leaf curry) with gehu (wheat) or makai (cornflour) roti followed by kulthi soup and butter toast for dinner.

Gobi (Cauliflower) parantha or idli podi are healthy yet mouth-watering breakfast options for the weekend. Bharta or saag for lunch and a yummy end to the week with dosa, pizza or pao bhaji for dinner.

Consume plenty of winter fruits like sitaphal, guava, ber, apples, etc. To beat the winter dryness, stay hydrated with sugarcane juice, nimbu sherbet, lassi and water. “Pinnis, panjiri, goond, besan and methi laddoos are a delicious dessert options,” she said.

Even as she shared the suggested plan, she mentioned, “Feel free to adjust and modify timings and food specialities as per your convenience and region.”

