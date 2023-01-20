5 foods that can keep you satiated for longer

It is not unusual to overeat or feel hungry often, but if you constantly feel hunger pangs or frequently binge eat despite having proper meals then you need to control your eating habits. But what if we tell you that there are certain foods that are known to be incredibly filling and may help you keep full for longer? Now, if you are wondering what these foods are, here’s some help from Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, who shared a list of such foods that can help you feel full and reduce frequent hunger pangs.

“Hunger pangs are caused by certain hunger hormones in our body. And to fight them you need to find the right fix that stabilises energy in our system,” Lovneet wrote on Instagram while discussing the foods.

Agreeing, Dr Varsha Gorey, Clinical Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai said that it is important to add more protein and fiber-rich foods to your diet to keep hunger pangs at bay. “Doing so lowers the hunger hormone levels and helps you to eat less in your next meal. It also influences slowing digestion and increases satiety and regulates your appetite,” she told indianexpress.com.

Almond: Almonds are a rich source of antioxidants, vitamin E, magnesium, healthy fats, protein, and fiber. Both protein and fiber are known to increase feelings of fullness. “Also, a study found that consuming almonds help reduce hunger and improve dietary vitamin E and monounsaturated fat,” Lovneet shared. Concurring, Dr Gorey said: “Nuts are good sources of all three satiety boosters: protein, fiber, and healthy fats which keep you full for a longer period of time.”

Coconut: Coconut is a great snack that also curbs hunger pangs. As per the expert, the medium chain triglycerides (MCTs include capric, caprylic, caproic, and lauric acid) present in coconut are known to burn body fat faster and reduce appetite leading to a spontaneous decrease in calorie intake. Additionally, the high fiber content of coconut meat can boost the feeling of fullness, which may help prevent overeating.

Chana Ssprout: Chana sprouts are rich in protein and fiber that gives you a feeling of being full. As chana is a protein it takes longer to digest, it lowers hunger hormone levels, and potentially helps you eat less at your next meal. They are also rich in B-vitamins. “You can have cooked sprouts in the form of chaat or salad with vegetables. It is rich in fiber, multivitamin, multimineral and protine,” shared Dr Gorey.

Buttermilk: Buttermilk is a probiotic drink. It is high in whey protein, and is a great hydrator, and is excellent for your appetite. “Studies also suggest that the high calcium and protein contents of buttermilk influence appetite and energy intake,” she added.

Vegetable juice and flax seeds: Vegetable juice is an easy way to get antioxidants and fiber in your diet. It helps in keeping you full and is better for gut health. “Add a dose of healthy fats with a tbsp of roasted flax seeds added,” Lovneet suggested.

Additionally, Dr Gorey also suggested whole grains and oat meals to keep oneself satiated. “Whole grains can keep you satiated for a longer period of time as it contains fiber, nutrients, and plant compound. Whole grains such as brown rice, whole wheat bread, and whole wheat pasta, can increase the feeling of satiety and help you consume fewer calories. Additionally, oats are a great source of soluble fiber, which soaks up water and helps you feel fuller. Oatmeal helps release satiety hormones and delay the emptying of the stomach which keeps you satiated longer,” she said.

