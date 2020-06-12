These foods can help to keep you calm

Easting habits and stress are often connected. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Easting habits and stress are often connected. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

These are quite unprecedented times and it’s common to feel anxious every now and then. With restricted mobility due to the coronavirus outbreak, one can’t indulge in a lot of usual activities. However, food is something that ensures improvement in mental and physical health.

A holistic diet is something that can promote mental health. Eating habits and stress are often connected. However, a few studies have reviewed links between stress and food intake, particularly of comfort foods that may be consumed to reduce stress. People tend to go for hyper-palatable comfort foods such as fast food, snacks, and calorie-dense foods even in the absence of hunger or an energy deficit. These findings suggest that stress may promote irregular eating patterns and strengthen networks towards hedonic overeating, suggests a study published in Stress and Eating Behaviours.

Here are some food items that can help you calm your nerves.

* Incorporating anti-oxidant rich food like berries, citrus food, and Vitamin C and E-rich foods like nuts pumpkin, watermelon, and flax seeds, as it supports brain functioning and protects against brain oxidative stress.

* Dark chocolate and turmeric milk, since milk has vitamin D and turmeric has curcumin with anti-inflammatory properties, together will have a calming effect as these contain anti-oxidants.

* Also, studies have shown a positive effect of Vitamin B on the nervous system. In fact, all Vitamin B rich food like fish, eggs, and vegetables help reduce anxiety.

* It is also important that people include probiotics and good fat — Omega 3 fatty acids like the flax seeds, fish and coconut oil, all kinds of nuts and seeds — in the diet.

* The intestine and gut bacteria release hormones like serotonin that are prominent in influencing the mood. So if you eat probiotic-rich food, it will have a calming effect on the brain. Yoghurt contains probiotics, which may have a positive effect on brain health and anxiety levels.

Most importantly, a good night’s sleep can never fail in calming your mind.

