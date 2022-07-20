scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Three foods for relief when you are down with cold and flu

It is important to rely on healthy foods so as to boost immunity, find the strength to recuperate and combat such illnesses.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 8:50:10 pm
cold and flu, cold and flu season, healthy eating, healthy foods, foods to combat cold, foods to get relief from common cold, monsoon health, indian express newsIt is important to rely on healthy foods to find the strength to recuperate. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The monsoon season has arrived in most parts of the country, and a change of season can give rise to minor health issues, among which is the common cold.

The seasonal flu can cause a lot of discomfort, too. As such, it is important to rely on healthy foods so as to boost immunity, find the strength to recuperate and combat such illnesses.

On Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal listed three food items that can give you relief from cold and flu, along with the benefits of each. Take a look.

 

1. Soup: Hot liquids are beneficial, Agarwal said, adding that soup’s warmth can help reduce the congestion. It is also a rich source of vitamins and minerals.

2. Garlic: A spice commonly found in Indian kitchens, garlic has many medicinal properties. According to the nutritionist, it enhances the immune function and also “decreases the severity of cold and flu”.

3. Coconut water: Many a time, one does not feel like drinking plain water when they are down with cold. Agarwal said coconut water can be a good substitute as it is great for hydration. “You need to replenish your electrolytes, so it is great for that. It is an easy source of energy,” she said in a video.

The expert added that apart from these three food items, you can also include protein-rich foods like salmon, chicken, eggs, fruits and vegetables, and Indian spices.

Remember these tips the next time you take ill.

