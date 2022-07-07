Nutrition hack: Foods you should eat before and after a swim

Swimming is one of the best forms of physical activity; and if combined with the right foods — before and after — you can reap the maximum benefits.

Explaining the same, nutritionist Pooja Makhija took to Instagram to share how a pre and post-swimming diet can be good for health.

Take a look at the video.

“Make the most of your fun summer swim, that doubles up as cardiovascular metabolic burner for you as well. The foods mentioned in the video are also super easy to get on most holidays anywhere in the world,” she captioned her Instagram post.

According to Makhija, one should kickstart their metabolism with something small and light. Such foods are easy to digest and keep the swimmer full.

“Kickstart your metabolism with something small — a serving of fruit, handful of nuts, yoghurt with seeds, top it up with caffeine if need be,” she suggested.

After a swim, go for a large meal like your breakfast, lunch, or dinner as your metabolism is 30 per cent spiked up, she added.

Makhija also added that one should ensure to keep the body hydrated by consuming adequate amount of water throughout the day. “Don’t forget to drink water. It is the most important pre and post food,” she commented.

