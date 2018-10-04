From bananas to dark chocolate: Gain weight with these foods in a healthy way

Gain weight with these healthy foods. (Source: File Photo) Gain weight with these healthy foods. (Source: File Photo)

While weight loss is one of the most searched topics on the Internet, some people also struggle to gain weight. It is true that an increase in calorie intake can help one’s cause, but it is important to focus on the right food too- so that it is healthy, sustainable and promotes a balanced lifestyle.

From milk to rice and dry fruits, here are some easily available foods you can add to your diet to gain some healthy weight.

Milk

For those of you who want to gain weight, drinking milk is a great way to add protein to your diet and add some muscle weight. Being rich in casein and whey proteins, milk makes for a healthy choice.

Nut butter

Be it peanut butter or almond butter, they are delicious, high calorie treats. They can be easily incorporated in the diet by spreading it on toasts or as salad accompaniments.

Dry fruits

Packed with antioxidants, good calories, and essential micronutrients, these power foods are a great way to add good fat to your diet. You can easily replace your dose of junk food with these healthy foods instead.

Dark chocolate

Like other high-fat foods, dark chocolate has a high-calorie density which makes it a perfect food for someone who wants to put on some weight. Packed with micronutrients, and antioxidants, it is a delicious and healthy food you can bank on.

Cheese

Like milk, cheese is high in calories and fats. If taken in good quantity, it can also be a very good source of protein. It can be added to your diet in a number of delectable ways.

Eggs

Eggs are often considered as a whole meal in itself, given it is packed with essential micronutrients, protein, healthy-fat and calories. For people who want to gain weight, eggs are your best bet.

Bananas

One of the age-old foods when it comes to packing on the pounds, carbohydrate-rich bananas make for a great option. Healthy, inexpensive, easily available and tasty, they are perfect to snack on.

So what are you going to pick?

