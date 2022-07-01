‘Foodies assemble’ in Hrithik Roshan’s latest Instagram post; take a look at what they relished

Hrithik Roshan, who often sets the internet on fire with pictures of his chiseled body after a workout or his impeccable style, this time chose to share his love for food.

Taking to Instagram, the War actor posted a video in which he could be seen waiting to enjoy a scrumptious plate of burgers and fries. “Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do,” he captioned the video.

As the video showed his crew with their plates, Hrithik was seemingly seen rolling his eyes with impatience in the background. Decoding his expression, rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad commented, “Hahahahahaha, there’s that ‘ok can we eat already’ face.”

Deepika Padukone, who will be seen sharing screen space with the actor for the first time in ‘Fighter‘, also commented on the video. “Wait for Me,” she wrote.

Recently, the actor left his fans swooning over his bearded look when he shared a video, aptly captioned “Raw. Real. Unfiltered. Beardo Mode – ON!”

