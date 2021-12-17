Are your foodgrains adulterated with extraneous matter? Here’s a simple test to find out

Adulteration in food, whether in tea, turmeric or rice, has become increasingly common. But did you know that even foodgrains — that are consumed on a daily basis — are likely to be adulterated with extraneous matter, making them unhealthy to eat. Thus, one must be mindful before consumption as having adulterated foods may lead to several health issues.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regularly shares simple tests to check adulteration in commonly-consumed foods. As such, it shared a quick and easy test to detect the presence of extraneous matter in foodgrains.

As per FSSAI, extraneous matter can be inorganic matter like metallic pieces, sand, gravel, dirt, pebbles, glass, stones, lumps of earth, clay, and mud and animal filth. It also includes organic matter like husk, straws, weed seeds and other inedible grains.

Consuming such matter can lead to digestion issues, food poisoning or even severe damage to the food pipe and digestive tract.

Here’s how you can check for extraneous matter adulteration in foodgrains.

*Take a small quantity of foodgrains on a glass plate.

*Examine the same visually.

*The unadulterated foodgrain will not have more than 1 per cent of extraneous matter in weight.

*Adulterated foodgrains will have a lot of extraneous matter in them.

Have you tested your foodgrains yet?

