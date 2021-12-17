scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 17, 2021
MUST READ

Are your foodgrains adulterated with extraneous matter? Here’s a simple test to find out

Consuming such matter can lead to digestion issues, food poisoning, or even severe damage to the food pipe and digestive tract.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 17, 2021 11:30:08 am
WheatDid you know that your foodgrains are possibly adulterated with extraneous matter? (Source: Pixabay)

Adulteration in food, whether in tea, turmeric or rice, has become increasingly common. But did you know that even foodgrains — that are consumed on a daily basis — are likely to be adulterated with extraneous matter, making them unhealthy to eat. Thus, one must be mindful before consumption as having adulterated foods may lead to several health issues.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regularly shares simple tests to check adulteration in commonly-consumed foods. As such, it shared a quick and easy test to detect the presence of extraneous matter in foodgrains.

As per FSSAI, extraneous matter can be inorganic matter like metallic pieces, sand, gravel, dirt, pebbles, glass, stones, lumps of earth, clay, and mud and animal filth. It also includes organic matter like husk, straws, weed seeds and other inedible grains.

ALSO READ |Simple test to find out if sella rice is adulterated; take a look

Consuming such matter can lead to digestion issues, food poisoning or even severe damage to the food pipe and digestive tract.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here’s how you can check for extraneous matter adulteration in foodgrains.

*Take a small quantity of foodgrains on a glass plate.
*Examine the same visually.
*The unadulterated foodgrain will not have more than 1 per cent of extraneous matter in weight.
*Adulterated foodgrains will have a lot of extraneous matter in them.

Have you tested your foodgrains yet?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

vijay s sodha
Art on wheels: Beautiful pictures showcase the colourful life of Tamil Nadu on buses

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 17: Latest News

Advertisement