Filipino cuisine to ancient Indian ingredients: Food trends to watch out for in 2019

While last year was all about unicorn food, glitter lattes and broccoli coffee, this year, non-dairy ice cream, plant-based proteins, Peruvian and Filipino cuisines are expected to be huge. Let’s hear it from the experts about what food trends to expect in 2019.

Organic foods

“People have grown extremely health conscious and realised the benefits of eating natural food, especially organic, non-processed and genetically modified food. The focus is now on fresh, seasonal and local produce,” says celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani.

Chennai-based food artist and miniaturist Shilpa Mitha too believes that organic food will be huge as “people are extremely health conscious these days”.

Ancient Indian ingredients

Masterchef Ranveer Brar thinks ancient Indian ingredients will be on the rise. He says, “the not-so-glamourous Indian vegetables, like the chaulai or amaranth, bathua” will be used more.

Chef Ratnani reiterates, “Grains like millets, amaranth, nachni and sorghum are healthier, lighter, easily accessible and far cheaper. These grains have been used in Indian kitchens for centuries and are still a staple in the rural areas.”

Plant-based proteins

“The vegan food trend has not seen a momentum as it has in the recent 2- 3 years, it will only get bigger in 2019. Consumers have become more self-aware and demand transparency in everything they consume, be it GMO status, animal welfare or injected/added hormones. Recognising this need in the market, chefs are now using products innovatively to create dairy-free, mock meat and plant forward menus,” says chef Ratnani.

“While a lot of people choose these due to compassion, there is also a growing number that do this for their own health”, says Mitha.

Why eat out when you can eat in

Home-cooked meals are healthier, consists of low calories and are cheap at the same time. “People are going back to their family recipes”, says Mitha.

Furthermore, according to Pinterest, home-made bread and jam will make for one of the top food trends of 2019.

Versatile ingredients

Ingredients that can be used in drinks, appetisers, mains and desserts are on the rise. Ratnani believes matcha powder will have its moment of glory, while Brar thinks the meteoric rise of turmeric will continue.

Not-so-popular cuisines on the rise

Peruvian and Filipino cuisines were two of the hottest trends of 2018 and experts believe they will continue to rule this year as well.

Chef Brar says, “Peruvian cuisine will try harder to rule this year”, meanwhile, Ratnani thinks, “Filipino cuisine is now gaining popularity with consumers. The flavours and easy access to ingredients, which are also inexpensive has catapulted the cuisine to the forefront.”

Dairy-alternative products

“Body-mind connections are influencing new food and beverage product introductions, says chef Ratnani. “Nut butter, coconut and other milk-based, nutrient dense, protein-rich ice creams are going to be a huge trend in 2019.”

The delicious and environmental-friendly oat milk too is going to make for a favourite dairy-alternative product, according to Pinterest.

