Food therapist explains why eating the right food combo is important

What you are feeding yourself today and every day matters a lot. Each food dish with its accompaniments is prepared in a way that it helps you with the right nutrition. That’s how food therapist Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola sees a traditional combination of idli, sambar, and coconut chutney.

Taking to Instagram recently, she shared how if one doesn’t feel much hungry, it is “absolutely normal” to restrict the quantity of food but ensure all nutrients are properly included in one’s diet.

“You don’t need to eat too much but eating the right combination is really important. Also, another thing to keep in mind when we speak about eating right is even if it’s a small quantity of food, the quantity of each nutrient put on your plate matters,” she said.

She explained it further with her own example.

“I wasn’t so hungry this morning, so I picked up one idli instead of two and half cup sambar instead of one full and the chutneys. I am full and I know I won’t be getting hungry for till lunch time,” she said.

Instead if I would have eaten three idlis without sambar and just a tablespoon of chutney, I would have got hungry in an hour, she noted.

Why?

“Just eating the idlis are only having a larger quantity of rice that is carbohydrates which will spike your insulin levels first and very soon, you will get hungry. We need to add on some vegetables (fibre, vitamins and minerals), proteins (sambar) and good fats (coconut chutney and tadka in the sambar and chutney) to help us stay fuller for a longer time,” she added.

