As the season changes, check out these foods that aid glowing skin

Opt for these simple ways to make your skin glow.

During seasonal changes, it’s time to revisit your skincare routine. During summer, the skin tends to go dry and needs to stay hydrated, while during monsoons, humidity is at its peak and pores get clogged with excessive oil. Along with regular exfoliation, cleansing, etc, one also needs to check the diet to attain glowing skin throughout the monsoon.

Here are a few food items that you must include for glowing skin:

Aloe vera

Drinking aloe vera juice is something that gives guaranteed healthy-looking skin. Aloe vera contains Vitamins A, B, C and E, and folic acid which nourishes the skin and avoids inflammation. Aloe vera juice is commonly sold in food stores and is a popular treatment for skin issues.

Choose adequate amount of fresh fruits and vegetables like amla, citrus fruits, tomatoes, green peppers, green leafy vegetables, kiwi, broccoli, and strawberries to ensure good vitamin C status.

Vitamin C fruits

Citrus fruits are blessed with Vitamin C, which plays a key role in keeping the skin healthy. Skin nourishing boosters in Vitamin C make a great natural agent for glowing skin.

Moringa powder is great for glowing skin.

Moringa

Moringa powder has gained a lot of popularity recently, but apart from weight loss and detox properties, it is also great for the skin. It is used as an anti-ageing treatment. A study ‘Enhancement of human skin facial revitalisation by moringa leaf extract cream’ 2014, suggests that topical formulation of moringa extract is capable of revitalising the skin and reducing signs of ageing. Future studies are required to unravel the anti-ageing activity and mechanism of plant constituents in the form of the topical formulation.

Turmeric

The age-old spice is a staple in Indian kitchens and has also gained a lot of eyeballs across the globe as an immunity booster. But a pitch of it in daily skincare can surely give you a golden glow.

