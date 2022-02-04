scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 04, 2022
Must Read

Quiz alert: Are you a true pasta lover? Name these different varieties to test your knowledge

How many of these popular pastas can you name?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 4, 2022 5:30:48 pm
pasta quizDo you know the difference between spaghetti and linguine? Are you the kind of pasta nerd that corrects people when they refer rotini as fusilli? Then this quiz is for you!

Pasta is one of the most loved food items across the world. It is made in a different way everywhere, each resulting in its own unique variation. But, the kinds of pasta used in the dishes remain more or less the same.

QUIZ ALERT |How many of these wildly popular fashion trends and styles can you guess?

If you consider yourself a pasta afficionado, give this quiz a shot to test your pasta knowledge!

Did this quiz make you hungry?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Meet the winter Olympics mascots through the years

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement