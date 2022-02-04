Quiz alert: Are you a true pasta lover? Name these different varieties to test your knowledge

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 4, 2022 5:30:48 pm
February 4, 2022 5:30:48 pm
Pasta is one of the most loved food items across the world. It is made in a different way everywhere, each resulting in its own unique variation. But, the kinds of pasta used in the dishes remain more or less the same.
If you consider yourself a pasta afficionado, give this quiz a shot to test your pasta knowledge!
Did this quiz make you hungry?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd