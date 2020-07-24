5.5 lakh biryanis, 1.2 lakh cakes ordered during COVID-19 lockdown, reveals survey

About 3,50,000 packets of instant noodles were also ordered during the lockdown. (Source: getty images) About 3,50,000 packets of instant noodles were also ordered during the lockdown. (Source: getty images)

Even amid safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been ordering their favourite foods online, revealed a survey by Swiggy.

As per the delivery platform’s report titled StatEATistics: The Quarantine Edition, there have been over 5.5 lakh orders for biryani during the coronavirus-led lockdown, followed by butter naan and masala dosa.

A sumptuous meal is never complete without indulging in dessert, corroborated the survey which recorded 1,29,000 choco lava cake orders, followed by gulab jamun and butterscotch mousse cake.

The survey further revealed that 65,000 meal orders were placed by 8 pm each day to make sure the food reached on time for dinner. On average, customers chose to tip Rs 23.65 while one particular customer tipped Rs 2,500.

In the time of online celebrations, there were nearly 1,20,000 cakes ordered.

Besides ordering in cooked food, those cooking at home also ordered groceries from Swiggy that delivered nearly 323 million kg of onions and 56 million kg of bananas, as per the report. About 3,50,000 packets of instant noodles were also ordered during the lockdown.

Swiggy Genie, on the other, helped schools deliver books to thousands of parents across the country,while the platform’s Hope, Not Hunger initiative raised over Rs 10 cr to serve 30 lakh meals to people in need during the period.

At a time when hand hygiene and face masks have become an integral part of our lives, Swiggy also delivered 73,000 bottles of hand wash and sanitisers and 47,000 face masks.

