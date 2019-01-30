Stock up on these foods to keep yourself warm and avoid grocery shopping during winters

Given the toasty weather outside, going for grocery shopping during winters is quite a task. Most of us want to avoid the cold and stay tucked in under our blankets most of the time. But then, given grocery shopping is something we cannot really avoid, we have curated a list of foods you can keep in stock that will help you get by winters without having to frequent the grocery stores often.

Advertising

Ready-to-eat wholesome food

Stock your favourite cereals, granola bars, protein bars, eggs, bread and milk so that when the climate gets toasty and the shops are closed you won’t have to starve.

Readymade soup packets

Nothing tastes as good as hot and sour chicken soup during chilly winters. Be it lunch, mid lunch or late night snacking, a bowl of hot chicken soup with powerful flavours of bell peppers and garlic never disappoints.

Semi-cooked food

Half cooked sausages and meatballs can be stored in the freezer, reheated and served in less than 15 minutes. What better way than this to make yourself a quick, easy and warm meal?

Dried fruits & Nuts

If you are someone who is trying to eat clean, you can snack on dry fruits and nuts during winters to fill your stomach.

Baked cookies

If you have a sweet tooth and want to keep some stock that soothes your guilty pleasure, storing a jar of baked cookies is a good idea.

Advertising

Cheese

Cheese makes for a very good winter snack. You can pair it with crackers and even salads. And if you are too lazy to cook but still love cheese, you can just cut yourself some slices and enjoy it with a glass of wine.