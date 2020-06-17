Include these in your diet for a healthy weight loss journey

Here is the list of foods that can be incorporated in your routine which will help in the process of weight loss and keep you fit. Here is the list of foods that can be incorporated in your routine which will help in the process of weight loss and keep you fit.

The pandemic has forced us to stay indoors for a few months now and as we work from home and balance household chores, we have tried to adopt routines that avoid burnout. Young adults may experience irregular sleeping patterns as they work, study or indulge in leisure activities online. To aid the process of fat-burning or utilisation of stored fat, foods that help in increasing metabolism should be included in your daily diet. Here is the list of foods that can help you stay fit.

Green leafy vegetables – As one is aware, green leafy vegetables are a storehouse of nutrients. Another compound found in these miraculous leaves is Thylakoids. These are essentially small pouches located in the chloroplasts of green leaves that can reduce hunger, increase satiety and reduce craving for unhealthy food. Give your greens a good churn in a mixer to release thylakoids. Thus, juice of greens like spinach, pudina, coriander leaves early in the morning may curb cravings throughout the day.

Vegetable juice -Vegetables play a primary role in weight loss. For example, bottle gourd and cucumber juice have high water and fibre content which can keep you full and reduce unnecessary snacking. Add pudina juice or lemon juice for vitamin C and flavour.

Green Tea – A perfect morning drink, the presence of antioxidants like Catechin increases the metabolic rate. Additionally, the presence of caffeine, along with catechins, has a small but positive impact on weight loss programmes. That being said, you must ensure to consume just two to three cups per day, as too much of something is also not good.

Legumes – These are the much needed vegetarian sources of protein. They are also a good source of fibre, have a low glycaemic index, increase satiety and prevent overeating. Sprouted and boiled legumes are easily digestible and can be combined with breakfast. Indian cuisines like Usli, Sundal, Matki, Chana, etc, are mouth-watering preparations where these legumes are sprouted, boiled and seasoned. All these options can aid in weight loss but there is no single superfood that causes magic. It is always a combination of diet and exercise that provides long-term sustainable weight loss and maintenance.

